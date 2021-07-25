[Watch] Bangladesh’s Mohammad Naim displays terrific reflexes to end Regis Chakabva’s scintillating knock

Bangladesh’s Mohammad Naim came up with a terrific fielding effort on the boundary to end an equally brilliant knock by Regis Chakabva in the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Chakabva hit 6 sixes in his scintillating knock of 48 in 22 balls. He would have got a seventh had Naim not intervened. On the first ball of the 12th over bowled by Soumya Sarkar, Chakabva attempted a slog sweep from way outside off stump.

The aggressive Zimbabwe batsman nearly managed to drag the ball over the ropes but Naim at deep midwicket got his hands on it. However, showing great awareness of the fact that his momentum would take him over the ropes, Naim flicked the ball to Shamim Hossain, who was near the boundary. Shamin was alert to the task and completed a simple catch.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to ball in the third T20I against Bangladesh. The hosts got off to a terrific start as Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessley Madhevere added a brutal 63 for the opening wicket in six overs.

Mohammad Saifuddin provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangladesh when he knocked over Marumani for 27 from 20 balls. Chakabva was the second Zimbabwe wicket to fall with the score at 122.

Bangladesh fought back well after being punished in the first half. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (0) fell in the same over as Chakabva, cleaned up by Sarkar as he displayed no footwork and tried to flick one to the leg side.

Opener Madhevere went on to complete his half-century but fell soon after. He was back in the hut for 54 from 36 balls. He tried to reverse sweep Bangladesh’s veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan but miscued the delivery to short third man. Zimbabwe recovered courtesy Ryan Burl (31 not out off 15) to post 193 for 5.

What a Great catch. Mohammad Naim and Shamim Hossain completes the catch. This is the team work. Incredible effort. #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/Eb4y03pmPk — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 25, 2021

The three-match T20I series is tied at 1-1. Bangladesh won the first match by eight wickets while Zimbabwe hit back in the second by claiming a 23-run victory.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh playing XIs for 3rd T20I

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

