Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durham vs Mashonaland Eagles (Updated) ft. Ryan Burl and Jalat Khan

Durham secured a 213-run dominating win over the Mashonaland Eagles to win the title of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2024. Meanwhile, Rhinos secured a seven-wicket win over Mountaineers in the third-place playoff while Tuskers registered a 59-run win over Rocks in the fifth-place playoff.

Moving to the details of the grand finale, Durham batted first and posted a total of 229/6 in 20 overs. Bas de Leede (58), Ollie Robinson (49), and Haydon Mustard (46) were the standout batters for Durham. Tanaka Chivanga and Marshal Takodza secured two wickets apiece.

Interestingly, in the chase, the Eagles got bundled out for a mere 16 runs in 8.1 overs. Captain Chamu Chibhabha was the top scorer with four runs. Callum Parkinson, Paul Coughlin, and Luke Robinson secured two wickets apiece.

In the third place playoff, Mountaineers posted a total of 162/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Joylord Gumbie's 72-run knock in 57 balls with six fours and two sixes while Shingi Masakadza scored 50* runs in 32 balls.

In the chase, Mid West Rhinos sealed the deal in 18.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ben Curran (50*), Tarisai Musakanda (32), and captain Ryan Burl (33*) were the star batters in the chase.

Shifting our focus to the fifth-place playoff, Tuskers batted first and racked up a total of 177/6 in 20 overs with captain Clive Madande scoring 99* runs in 61 balls with nine fours and four sixes. Tendai Chisoro and Jalat Khan secured two wickets apiece.

In reply, Southern Rocks could post only 118 runs in 19.2 overs with Eddie Byrom (23) and Tendai Chisoro (23) being the top-scorers. Ainsley Ndlovu scalped a match-turning four-wicket haul for the Tuskers.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RP Burl (RHINO) 6 6 2 239 60* 59.75 192 124.47 - 2 - 20 6 2 BFW de Leede (DURH) 6 6 - 189 58 31.5 124 152.41 - 1 - 15 8 3 T Marumani (EAGLE) 5 5 - 182 75 36.4 121 150.41 - 2 - 17 8 4 EJ Byrom (ROCKS) 6 6 1 181 78* 36.2 145 124.82 - 2 - 23 3 5 CN Ackermann (DURH) 6 6 2 180 90* 45 106 169.81 - 2 - 12 9 6 C Madande (TUSK) 6 6 1 174 99* 34.8 138 126.08 - 1 - 15 4 7 J Gumbie (MOUNT) 5 5 - 171 72 34.2 151 113.24 - 1 - 17 3 8 M Shumba (TUSK) 6 6 - 169 56 28.16 140 120.71 - 1 - 8 5 9 BJ Bennett (MOUNT) 6 6 - 169 58 28.16 117 144.44 - 1 - 19 5 10 AZ Lees (DURH) 6 6 1 163 95* 32.6 121 134.71 - 1 - 16 3

Ryan Burl continues to lead the batting standings with 239 runs in six innings. Bas de Leede (189) moved up from the seventh to the second rank. Tadiwanashe Marumani (182) slipped one spot to the third rank.

Eddie Byrom (181) retained his fourth position in the tally. Colin Ackermann (180) slid from the third to the fifth slot. Clive Madande (174) ascended from the 22nd rank to make it to the sixth spot.

Joylord Gumbie (171) moved up from the 11th to the seventh rank. Milton Shumba (169) retained his eighth position at 28.16 while Brain Bennett (169) descended from the fifth to the ninth position at 28.16. Alex Lees (163) slipped from the sixth to the 10th position.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jalat Khan (ROCKS) 6 6 144 24 - 171 13 3/24 13.15 7.12 11.07 - - 2 CF Parkinson (DURH) 6 6 108 18 2 95 12 3/14 7.91 5.27 9 - - 3 Salman Mirza (MOUNT) 6 6 137 22.5 1 123 12 4/11 10.25 5.38 11.41 1 - 4 M Takodza (EAGLE) 5 5 102 17 - 134 9 3/23 14.88 7.88 11.33 - - 5 SC Williams (TUSK) 5 5 90 15 1 87 8 3/7 10.87 5.8 11.25 - - 6 CK Tshuma (TUSK) 6 6 85 14.1 - 112 8 3/35 14 7.9 10.62 - - 7 WT Mubayiwa (RHINO) 5 5 96 16 - 114 8 4/20 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 8 E Masuku (TUSK) 6 6 108 18 - 124 8 3/23 15.5 6.88 13.5 - - 9 Hamza Sajjad (EAGLE) 6 6 139 23.1 1 178 8 2/17 22.25 7.68 17.37 - - 10 CN Ackermann (DURH) 6 5 78 13 - 94 7 3/23 13.42 7.23 11.14 - -

Jalat Khan (13), Callum Parkinson (12), and Salman Mirza (12) retained their top three spots at an average of 13.15, 7.91, and 10.25 respectively. Marshal Takodza (9) moved one spot to occupy the fourth rank.

Sean Williams (8) slid one spot to secure the fifth spot at 10.87. Charlton Tshuma (8) ascended from the seventh to the sixth rank at 14. Wallace Mubayiwa (8) moved up from the 12th to the seventh slot at 14.25.

Ernest Masuku (8) maintained his eighth position, averaging 15.5 while Hamza Sajjad (8) moved up from the 10th to the ninth position at 22.25. Colin Ackermann (7) glided down from the sixth to the 10th slot.

