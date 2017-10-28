No, winning the World Cup is not the ultimate triumph

Winning the Cricket World Cup does not guarantee a 'champions' tag.

Indian team celebrating their victory

In sports, as in life, there are milestones and there is a zenith. Some accomplishments gi e one an unparalleled euphoria.

The Cricket World Cup is considered to be the ultimate prize and winning it is regarded as a premium that is unrivalled. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the World and is a test of a player's metal, but stamping a player or a team as successful or unsuccessful based on the World Cup is unjust.

The fascinating World Cup

The cricket World Cup was inaugurated to lead cricket's transition from the traditional format of test cricket into a more casual and fan oriented limited overs game. Its first edition was held in England in the summer of 1975 and featured eight teams. The West Indies won it comprehensively.

The World Cup has built a monumental legacy ever since. It has changed along with the game and has given the fans some unforgettable moments that will be etched in their memories forever.

Heroes are born in the cricket world cup. It is a dream of every cricketer to be a part of the World Cup and to win it for his country. But the cricket World Cup is not the only crest in cricket and a team or a player do not become lesser by not winning it.

It provides eternal and a long lasting gratification to everyone but it also overshadows other procurements that are achieved through a lot more effort and a lot more skill.

But there is much more to commemorate in cricket.

We should appreciate what deserves appreciation.

There are facets in the game that do not get the admiration that they deserve. A number of bilateral series throughout the year produce high quality cricket and hence, deserve our accolade. It is a majestic site to behold when two teams throw punches at each other, match after match, knowing each others strengths and weaknesses.

Test cricket, the longest and the oldest format of the game, is a true test of one's temprament and skills. Ask any cricketer, and he would likely always rate his accomplishments in Test cricket above any other feat .

It is the format that seperates mediocrity and excellence in the sport. But Test cricket at some places is fighting to stay relevant while in the ideal scenario, it should be acknowledged by all.

Domination and excellence over a long period of time and in different conditions is rare and so, achievments of the players in the longest format should never be underestimated.

Individual milestones often go unnoticed all around the world. This is a feat that requires continues efforts and unparalleled skills and must be duly appreciated by fans all around the globe, just like the World Cup.

Form plays a cruical role

VVS Laxman has never played in a World Cup

The build up to the world cup is colossal. Teams put a lot of effort and resources to build a sqaud suitable to win the cup. But in the World Cup, they only have to play a handful of matches.

While winning the cricket World Cup is quite an achievment, it should not be rated above all. If a team has a few good days in the tournament in which it gathers momentum and the players are in good form, it can win the World Cup.

It is highly unfair to decree a cricketer as good or bad on the basis of his performances in the World Cup. A team cannot be labelled as champions, just on the basis of their performance in a single tournament like the World Cup.

There are players who have never played in the World Cup but are still regarded as legends in the game. The fitting example is that of VVS Laxman.

If you play well in one discrete environment, you can win the World Cup.

The Cricket World Cup is a global tournament that gives an opportunity to every major cricketing nation to host it. The nature of pitches and the weather conditions are specific for a particular country.

If a team plays well or gets accustomed to pitches in one country, it has a huge advantage over the others . So, winners of the world cup should not be regarded as world-beaters.

India and Australia were the hosts of the last two editions of the cricket World Cup and they both ended up as winners of the tournament.

Shortly after, Indian toured England and got thrashed on their home soil. Australia, too, were annihilated in the sub-continent shortly after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

The ultimate glory

Australian Team of early 2000's are worthy champions

The Australian side of the early 2000s will always be ragarded as worthy hampions because they were superior in every condition they played in.

They were dominant in all the formats and set a benchmark for the entire cricketing world. They had all the bases covered and had genuine match winners in their ranks - the likes of Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, just to name a few.

The ultimate glory belongs to those who dominate, who prove their metal in hostile situations and who sustain pressure for a longer period of time and come out on top and so, it is they who should be regarded as champions.

As far as others are concerened, the winners tag will do.