None will buy me if I tell CSK's success mantra: MSD

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 197 // 24 Apr 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni celebrates fall of Jonny Bairstow's wicket during the 41st match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one team who have been consistent ever since the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

The M.S. Dhoni-led side has won the IPL trophy thrice. They hold the records of having most appearances in the IPL playoffs (nine) and in the final (seven).

And even in the ongoing IPL edition, the Men in Yellow have been in top form and have almost confirmed their berth in the playoffs.

On Tuesday, CSK secured a convincing six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to move to the top of the points table.

After the match, Dhoni in a cheeky response on CSK's secret to making it to maximum playoffs, said: "If I tell everyone what it is, then they (CSK) won't buy me at the auctions. It's a trade secret. The crowd support and franchise's support are key of course."

"Huge credit has to go to the support staff also, who play a huge role in keeping the team atmosphere good for the team and others. Other than this, I can't reveal anything till I retire," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

CSK, sitting pretty at the top with 16 points from 11 games, will now lock horns with Mumbai Indians in their next encounter on Friday.