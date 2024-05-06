NSK Trophy State T20 Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

NSK Trophy State T20 Championship 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The tournament is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 8, and will conclude on Saturday, May 25.

A total of 15 teams will feature in a total of 35 matches in the competition. All the matches will be played at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. These 15 teams are:

Ernakulam, Kannur, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kazaragode, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Trichur, Trivandrum and Combined Districts.

Each team will play a total of four league-stage games. Four out of the top two teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the remaining two will make it to the semi-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will face the teams that are already there in the semi-final stage.

DCA Alappuzha won the last edition of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship in 2023. They had defeated DCA Trivandrum by 24 runs after posting a total of 191 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Nikhil M scored 66 runs off 41 deliveries and took two wickets for 27 runs in three overs. He won the Player of the Match award.

NSK Trophy State T20 Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, May 8

Match 1 - DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Kozhikode, 09:00 AM

Match 2 - DCA Idukki vs DCA Kazaragode, 01:00 PM

Thursday, May 9

Match 3 - DCA Ernakulam vs DCA Kazaragode, 09:00 AM

Match 4 - DCA Idukki vs DCA Kozhikode, 01:00 PM

Friday, May 10

Match 5 - DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Ernakulam, 09:00 AM

Match 6 - DCA Kozhikode vs DCA Kazaragode, 01:00 PM

Saturday, May 11

Match 7 - DCA Kozhikode vs DCA Ernakulam, 09:00 AM

Match 8 - DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Idukki, 01:00 PM

Sunday, May 12

Match 9 - DCA Idukki vs DCA Ernakulam, 09:00 AM

Match 10 - DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Kazaragode, 01:00 PM

Monday, May 13

Match 11 - DCA Kottayam vs DCA Wayanad, 09:00 AM

Match 12 - DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Kannur, 01:00 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Match 13 - Combined Districts vs DCA Wayanad, 09:00 AM

Match 14 - DCA Kannur vs DCA Kottayam, 01:00 PM

Wednesday, May 15

Match 15 - DCA Trivandrum vs Combined Districts, 09:00 AM

Match 16 - DCA Kannur vs DCA Wayanad, 01:00 PM

Thursday, May 16

Match 17 - DCA Kannur vs Combined Districts, 09:00 AM

Match 18 - DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Kottayam, 01:00 PM

Friday, May 17

Match 19 - Combined Districts vs DCA Kottayam, 09:00 AM

Match 20 - DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Wayanad, 01:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

Match 21 - DCA Palakkad vs DCA Malappuram, 09:00 AM

Match 22 - DCA Pathanamthitta vs DCA Kollam, 01:00 PM

Sunday, May 19

Match 23 - DCA Malappuram vs DCA Trichur, 09:00 AM

Match 24 - DCA Pathanamthitta vs DCA Palakkad, 01:00 PM

Monday, May 20

Match 25 - DCA Kollam vs DCA Trichur, 09:00 AM

Match 26 - DCA Pathanamthitta vs DCA Malappuram, 01:00 PM

Tuesday, May 21

Match 27 - DCA Kollam vs DCA Palakkad, 09:00 AM

Match 28 - DCA Pathanamthitta vs DCA Trichur, 01:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Match 29 - DCA Palakkad vs DCA Trichur, 09:00 AM

Match 30 - DCA Kollam vs DCA Malappuram, 01:00 PM

Thursday, May 23

1st Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 AM

2nd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

Friday, May 24

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

Saturday, May 25

Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 AM

NSK Trophy State T20 Championship 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

NSK Trophy State T20 Championship 2024: Full Squads

Ernakulam

Ibnul Afthab, Nakson Rahul, Salman Saleem, Sanjay Raj, Sivaraj S, Vipul Shakti, Abdul Basith, Akhil M S (c), Ameersha SN, Govind Pai, Sanjeev Satheesan, Rithik Ram (wk), Ajith Vasudevan, Appu Prakash, Arun Melayil, Basil Thampi, Jose Perayil, Vishnu P Kumar

Kannur

Mannembeth Sreeroop, Sajeer A C, Salman Nizar, Vyshnav EP, Arjun Suresh, Badarudheen PP, Muhammed Nazeel CTK, Nandu Krishna V P, Neeraj Prakash, Omar Abubacker, Sangeeth Sagar, Thejus Vivek, Dheeraj Prem (wk), Prathiv Jayesh (wk), Varun Nayanar (wk), Abhinand E C, Aquil Naushar, Rahul Sashi, Shabinshad T C

Alappuzha

Akhil KG, Devaadithyan SR, Gireesh PG, Muhammed Ajmal N, Yadhu Sundaram, Abhishek Nair, Agasthya Chathurvedi, Amal Raj, Harikrishnan MU, Krishnanunni Nair, Nikhil M, Prasoon Prasad, S Anand Sagar (wk), Vishnu Raj (c) &(wk), Althaf S, Balu Babu, Jerin PS, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sudhesan Midhun

Pathanamthitta

Aditya Vinod, Amal Raj, Anandu Babu, Anoop G, Vishnu A, Abhijeeth S, Abhijith S Nair, Alfi Francis, Ananthu K B, Aswin Pillai, Devu D, Kannan A, Monu Krishna, Shine John Jacob, Subin S (wk), Vipul P S (wk), Alwin Philip, Manu Mohan, Vishnu Raj

Kazaragode

Isthiaq Poyakkara, Manjunath K, Mohammed Sabir Sanad, Pallam Anfal, Thushar BK, Abdul Fahiz, Abhijith K, Azad KR, Mohammed Jaseel, Nidheesh B, Abdul Farhan TK (wk), Jaganathan MR (wk), Mohammad Kaif (wk), Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Yasar Arafath (wk), Athul P, Cleavon Dsouza, Gokul M, Sreehari S Nair

Idukki

Jobin Joby, Rakesh Babu, Sachin Baby, Sebastin M, Vijth Viswam, Akhil Thomas, Anandhu Prasad, Bovas Binu, Harikrishnan s, Sreehhari Anish, Vasudev K Nair, Adithya Biju, Anand Suresh (wk), Rohith K J (wk), Anand Joseph, Ansar K A, Athul NJ, Gokul N Prakash, Gowtham Mohan

Kozhikode

Abhiram V, Adarsh Babu N, Goutham C Anilkumar, Mohammed Rizwan, Naveen Kumar J, Rohan Kunnummal, A P Muhammed Aslam, Adnan Ibn Shameer, Akash K P, Kasinath M, Thejus Kumar, Akshay Sajith, Alan Abdulla, Adwith N, Akhil Dev V, Muhammed Basheer, Muhammed Shafeer V, Nazal P, Sreyas K V

Wayanad

Ajnas M, Arun Variad, Aswin NS, Gagan K, Albin V J, Anil Kumar, Edwin Joseph, Rehan Sai PS, Sachin M S, Akshay NS (wk), Aneesh C K (wk), Sayanth (wk), Afsal SA, Afsal VP, Ajinas K, Arun Ganesh, Karthik Krishna, Rahan Raheem, Saly Samson

Kottayam

Albin Binu, Christy Biju, Jithu Abraham, Sonu Tomy, Abhinav K V, Akhil Sajeev, Ghanashyam A, Harikrishnan KN, Muthu Prasad, Naresh Nair, Promise Varghese, Kashinath S (wk), Sreejith Sanjeev (wk), Adhi Abhilash, Asif Ali, Deepak Jaimohan, Jaison Peter, Jith Thomas, Sreekanth AU

Malappuram

Adith Ashok, Amith P, Anand Krishnan, Aswin G, Kamil Aboobacker, Krishna Narayan, Mashood P P, Muhammed Riyas, Abhiram B, Adarsh R P, Mohammed Ishaque, Rahib Lal P, Nikhil Thottath (wk), Sreeharsh V Nair (wk), Abdul Ramees, Adnan A T, KM Asif, Sibin V

Palakkad

Abishek Krishna P M, Ashwin Anand, Goutham Krishna G, Harikrishnan R, Mohammed Ibrahim, Abdul Nazeer, Aksah K, Naufal Naaz, Syamlal K, Vibul V, Hariharan M (wk), Karthik C (wk), Ubaid V I, Vinod P V, Afrad Reshab P N, Ajith Raj, Ajmal A, Akshay T K, Thejash N

Kollam

Aadarsh Shinde, Amal AG, Anaz Nazeer, Naveen S M, Sharon S S, Ahamed Khan, Akhil M, Akshay Manohar (c), Amal S I, Anshad S, Aswanth S Sanker, Athuljith M Anu, Vinil TS, Advaith Prince (wk), Sachin PS (wk), Ajayaghosh N S, Navaneeth S, Rahul Sharma

Trichur

Aadidev TJ, Adithya K, Sharafuddeen NM, Arjun Venugopal, Arun KA, Devaprasad N K, Joe Francis, Navaneeth P S, Sibin Girish, Ananthakrishnan P M (wk), Lijo Jose (wk), Pavan Sreedhar (wk), Ujwal Krishna KU (wk), Athif Bin Ashraf, Kiran Sagar, Krishna Kumar, Riya Basheer, Vinod Kumar

Trivandrum

Abhishek Nair, Abhishek Pratap, Alan Alex, Niranjan GH, Abhijith Praveen, Akshay Shiv, J Ananthakrishnan, Krishna Devan, Krishna Prasad, Sreevardhan Murali, Vaisakh Chandran, Vijay Viswanath, Bharath Surya (wk), Biju Narayanan, Fazil Fanoos, Neel Sunny, Rahul Chandran, Vishnu Dutt

Combined Districts

Akarsh AK, Akash Babu, Shaun Pacha, Amal Ramesh, Anuraj J S, Mohit Shibu, Niranjan V Dev, Vishnu TM, Arjun AK (wk), Nidhin Kumar (wk), Afrad Nazar, Eden Apple Tom, Gokul Gopinath, Mohammed Shanu, Rohan Nair, Sarath Prasad, Vinay V Varghese, Vishweshwar Suresh

