Odisha T20 2023, Jharkhand vs Kerala, Semifinal 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand will take on Kerala in the first semifinal of the 2023 Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Cricket Tournament on Thursday, September 21, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Jharkhand won two out of three games and finished in second place in Group A. One of their games, against Hyderabad, ended in a no-result due to rain.

Jharkhand won its clash against Himachal Pradesh in a dominant fashion. They made 201 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs as Virat Singh and Robin Minz played crucial knocks. Each of Jharkhand's bowlers picked at least one wicket and restricted Himachal Pradesh to just 78 runs in 12.5 overs to win by 123 runs.

Kerala won two out of three games and finished in second place in Group B's points table. Their only loss came against Assam, where they were dismissed for 92 runs in 19.5 overs and lost the game by 15 runs, based on the DLS method.

Kerala faced Chhattisgarh in their last game, where the latter won the toss and elected to bat. Chhattisgarh lost their first wicket in the second over, but the next three batters made sure the team reached 173 runs in 20 overs.

Kerala had a great start to their innings as Vishnu Vinod and Mohammed Azharuddeen added 110 runs for the first wicket. Abdul Basith played a knock of 24 runs off seven deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes to finish the game in 16.4 overs.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Kerala, Semifinal 1

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Jharkhand vs Kerala Pitch Report

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is expected to provide a balanced surface for this game. In the last five matches played here, the average first innings total has been 149 runs. Given the conditions, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Weather Forecast

Anticipate a game with temperatures consistently above 28° Celsius, but expect cloudy weather throughout. There's a possibility of thunderstorms at the start of the match.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Pankaj Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Virat Singh (c), Nazim Siddiqui, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Monu Kumar, Sushant Mishra

Kerala

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Rohan Kunnummal (c), Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chandran, KM Asif, Vaisakh Chandran, Vinod Kumar C V, Sijo Joseph

Jharkhand vs Kerala Match Prediction

Both teams have had a strong overall performance in the tournament so far and will aim to maintain their form in this match. However, there is a possibility of rain, making the toss a potentially crucial factor in this game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode