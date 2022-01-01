Oman D20 2021, Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Ruwi Rangers will take on Darsait Titans in the 25th match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this encounter.

The Ruwi Rangers faced Amerat Royals in their last game and beat them after the weather played spoilsport. After being asked to bat first, the Rangers posted 177 on the board, losing eight wickets. The Amerat Royals scored 54 in their seven overs, losing four wickets before the rain arrived and no further play was possible. The Rangers won the game by 17 runs on the DLS method.

The Darsait Titans also won their last game. They defeated the Ghubrah Giants comprehensively. Bowling first, the Titans’ bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Giants to 130 in 16 overs. The Titans got off to a shaky start but Ravindra Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 61 to help his side chase down the total with 10 balls to spare. Both sides will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Match Details:

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans, Match 25, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: January 1st 2021, Saturday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will assist both batters and bowlers. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Contributions from Gustav Burger (40), Khalid Kail (40) and Naseem Khushi (41*) helped them post 177 on the board. Kaleemullah bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets to help his side defend the total in a rain-curtailed fixture.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Wasim Ali, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel

Darsait Titans

Sachin Jagra starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as it helped restrict the Giants to 130 in their 16 overs. Ravindra Karunaratne played a brilliant knock of 61* to guide his side across the line.

Probable XI

Chaminda Lakmal, Khurram Nawaz, Khawar Ali (c), Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Amanpreet Sirah, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Nestor Dhamba, Imran Mohammed

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Match Prediction

Both Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans are coming off wins in their previous fixtures. Players from both sides have fired in unison and will look to keep up the good work in their upcoming clash.

The Darsait Titans have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Darsait Titans to win this encounter.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

