Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 2: Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the Oman D20 League sees Ruwi Rangers square off against Ghubrah Giants. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat will host this exciting contest.

The newly launched T20 competition provides a great opportunity for young players to showcase their skills. They will rub shoulders with national players and gain important experience in the upcoming few weeks. Both Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants have promising players on their sides and the upcoming clash will be an exciting one.

Mohammad Naseem Khushi and Kaleemullah will ply their trade for the Rangers. Ahmed Khan has been handed the responsibility of leading the Ghubrah Giants in the inaugural edition of Oman D20. Another great battle between the bat and ball awaits us on Tuesday.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details:

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 2, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 21st 2021, Tuesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The wicket will stay true throughout the course of the match.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Rehman Ali, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Shafqatullah, Waheed Al Balushi, Imran Ali Jr., Jiten Ramanandi, Wasim Ali, Aditya Girish, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah

Ghubrah Giants

Probable XI

Abdullah Faizan, Adeel Abbas, Aqil Khan, Ahmed Khan (c), Rizwan Abbas, Chirag Mandaviya, Imran Latif, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Malik Khan, Irfan Khalid, Moshin Qureshi

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

Both Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants have experienced players on their side and their experience will come in handy in their team’s progress in the competition.

Ruwi Rangers have a good balance to their side—expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this encounter.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Kaleemullah to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far