Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 9: Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the ninth match of the Oman D20 League, Ghubrah Giants will lock horns against Bousher Busters at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

The Ghubrah Giants suffered a loss against the Qurum Thunders in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Giants struggled to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 134 in their 20 overs. They lost seven wickets in the process. The bowlers then failed to pick up wickets as the Thunders chased down the total in 17.1 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Bousher Busters defeated Darsait Titans in their previous fixture. The bowlers set things up for the Busters after their skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first. They bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Titans on 104. Abdul Rauf scored a fifty and helped his side chase down the total with three overs to spare.

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters Match Details:

Match: Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters, Match 9, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat but the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Ghubrah Giants

Imran Latif top-scored with 35 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them scoring 134 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Abdullah Faizan, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Moshin Qureshi, Shehbaz Nasar, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Ahmed Khan (c), Aqil Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra

Bousher Busters

Ajay Lalcheta and Sufyan Mehmood picked up three wickets each as it helped them knock over the Titans on 104. Abdul Rauf, batting at 3, scored a fifty as it helped them reach the total with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Ajay Lalcheta, Pruthvi Machhi (c), AbduL Rauf (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Hammad Ifraq, Asif Khan, Adnan Sulehri, Mehedi Hasan, Fawad Ali, Bilal Shah, Shubo Pal

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

The Ghubrah Giants lost to Qurum Thunders in their last game and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Bousher Busters completed a convincing win over the Darsait Titans in their previous fixture and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bousher Busters look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Bousher Busters to win this encounter.

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

