Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Ireland vs UAE Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Ireland will lock horns with UAE in the fourth match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host this contest.

Ireland faced Oman in their opening game of the competition. It was a fantastic performance from them as they defeated the hosts comprehensively.

Bowling first, the Irish bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Oman on 137. The Irish openers then stepped up and put up a solid century stand as it helped them chase down the total in the 18th over. They won the game by nine wickets to kick off the competition on a winning note.

UAE, on the other hand, beat Nepal in their first match. They will look to repeat their performance in their upcoming clash against Ireland.

After being asked to bat first, the UAE batters stepped up and contributed as they posted 192 on the board, losing just three wickets. The bowlers then performed well to restrict the Nepalese side to 167 to win the game by 25 runs.

Ireland vs UAE Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs Oman, 4th Match, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Sunday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Ireland vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a good one for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. They can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Ireland vs UAE Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Ireland vs UAE Probable XIs

Ireland

Mark Adair and Simi Singh picked up three wickets each as they helped knock Oman over on 137. Skipper Paul Stirling (51) and Andrew Balbirnie (75*) put in a solid opening stand as they chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by nine wickets.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie (wk), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

UAE

Chirag Suri, opening the batting, played brilliantly and remained unbeaten on 84 to help his side post 192 against Nepal. Kashif Daud and Rohan Mustafa picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Boota

Ireland vs UAE Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixture. They will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect a cracking contest. Ireland look a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Ireland to win this encounter.

Ireland vs UAE live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode

