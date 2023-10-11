Oman vs Afghanistan A, 1st One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Afghanistan A will lock horns in the first One Day of the two-match series on October 12, Thursday. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this encounter.

The Oman team will be led by Zeeshan Maqsood, who is making his comeback after an injury break. They have a power-packed line-up in all three departments and would be determined to make amends right from the first game of the limited-over series.

This series will be an ideal platform for Oman cricketers moving into the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Nepal later this month. Factually speaking, this will be the first time Oman will be hosting any Afghanistan side.

On the other hand, Afghanistan A will be led by Shahidullah Kamal. He led the Afghan Abdalyan side at the recently concluded ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Noor Ali Zadran is one of the players to watch out for as he is coming into this tour after a successful Asian Games campaign. Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, and Noman Shah have received their maiden call-ups to the Afghanistan A side.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan, First One Day

Date and Time: October 12, 2023, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Oman vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report:

The average first innings score at this venue typically falls in the range of 220 to 230. Batters will face a considerable challenge on this slow and two-paced wicket. Spinners would relish the opportunity to ply their trade with good enough turns available in the middle overs.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

Temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius without any rain interruptions. Humidity levels will be around 50 percent.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs:

Oman:

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Khalid Kail, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Goud

Afghanistan A:

Shahidullah Kamal (c), Noman Shah (wk), Abdul Malik, Noor Ali Zadran, Zubaid Akbari, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Naveed Zadran, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Wafadar Momand

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction:

Relatively, the Afghanistan side boasts a more extensive background in the domestic circuit. They possess a cadre of talented players proficient in all three faces of the game. We can anticipate visitors to emerge victorious and secure a 1-0 lead in the two-match One Day series.

Prediction: Afghanistan A to win the match

Oman vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode