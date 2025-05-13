“One red to go” - When Rahul Dravid urged Virat Kohli to aim for WTC trophy after 2024 T20 World Cup final [Watch]

Former India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid had urged Virat Kohli to aim for a World Test Championship (WTC) trophy after the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in what was Rahul Dravid's last assignment as head coach of the national team. After the final, Dravid had told Virat Kohli to aim for the WTC trophy in the dressing room.

"All three white ticked off. One red to go. Tick it!" Dravid had said.

As a player, Kohli had won the 50-over World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy first in 2013, and the 2024 T20 World Cup was his first win of the format, marking all three white-ball ICC events, as referenced by Dravid.

However, Virat Kohli had not won the World Test Championship, as made it to the finals twice but lost on both occasions. Draid had urged Kohli to win the same, by saying, 'One red to go.'

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Having now retired from Test cricket, Kohli will not be able to lay his hands on the WTC trophy.

Virat Kohli led India to the first-ever WTC final

The first-ever WTC final was played in 2021 between India and New Zealand at Southampton. India finished at the top of the standings with 12 wins from 17 matches and 520 points.

However, they lost the final against New Zealand as the Kiwis registered an eight-wicket victory. Nonetheless, Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to lead them to a WTC final. He also ends his career as the most successful Indian captain in Tests.

Kohli led the side in 68 matches in the format and has 40 wins, the most by an Indian skipper in Tests. Moreover, 16 of these wins came away from home, which is again the most away wins for an Indian captain in Tests.

The 36-year-old played 123 matches overall and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name.

