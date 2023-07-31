MI New York (MINY) were crowned winners of the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Sunday, July 30. They clinched the title after a seven-wicket win over the Seattle Orcas at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas in the summit clash.

Nicholas Pooran made a mockery of the 184-run target by scoring 137 runs off 55 deliveries to lead the franchise to the title. Earlier in the day, Rashid Khan's splendid 3/9 and Trent Boult's 3/34 had helped MI restrict the Orcas, who were led by Quinton de Kock's 87.

With their win, the Mumbai Indians (MI) group added yet another trophy to their cabine. Prior to this, they most recently triumphed in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in March 2023.

The franchise were in need for a boost after they stumbled in the SA20 League as well as the International League T20 (ILT20). They also fell in Qualifier 2 in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

MI New York seemed down and out at one stage after a fourth placed finish in the league stage and an injury to skipper Kieron Pollard. However, they defied the odds by winning three successive matches in the playoffs enroute to the trophy.

Fans praised MI's management in particular for establishing and cultivating a winning environment. They also lauded the players for turning around their fortunes and peaking when it mattered.

"Done and Dusted. One more Trophy in One Family Cabinet. MI New York [are] the champions!!"

Farrago Abdullah Parody @abdullah_0mar Ambani's team Mi NewYork won the inaugural USA T20 cup (MLC). Pooran scored 137* in just 55 balls and chased down 184 in 16 overs.



"After ruling India, Now Ambani wants the Control of Biden's govt" ~ BBC.

🍒 @realrsna Just a reminder MI New York won the tournament even after the injury of Kagiso Rabada and Captain Kieron Pollard. Greatest cricket franchise ever.

Shivam Singh @shiva_7448

CL : 2011, 2013

WPL : 2023

MLC : 2023



9th title for MI franchise. This time MI NewYork.

@mipaltan need to update the bio.



Prabhas @opinion_Tweetz

QUALIFIER 2

FINAL

MI NEW YORK

Senapatitimes @senapatitimes



Won in Eliminator on Friday.

Won in Challenger on Saturday.

Won in final on Monday.



Praful Chichghare @Prafulspeaks And about Pooran's knock of 137(55), let alone Final I haven't seen that kind of monstrous hitting in long long time

Arnav Kanathia @ArnavKanathia

What a knock by Pooran !

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



They have given more opportunities than anybody else to US born players as well as played that have played international cricket for US



"At the end of the day I am proud as everyone contributed" - Nicholas Pooran after MI New York's MLC triumph

Nicholas Pooran, with his century in the final, overtook the Seattle Orcas' Quinton de Kock to finish as the leading run-scorer of MLC 2023. The wicket-keeper batter ended up with 388 runs in six matches and was also adjudged Player of the Match for his exceptional display in the final.

Explaining his message to the team prior to the contest, Pooran said during the post-match presentation:

"Chatting today we spoke about the opportunity to create history. Qualifying fourth, it was hard work reaching the finals, losing the captain and a couple of other players. We stuck through with our backs against the wall. I'm really proud of every single individual in our dressing room."

MI New York's stand-in skipper continued:

"Everyone contributed in some way. Definitely it was game on but we knew it was a really good batting wicket. We were preparing for this moment a week ago. We had four games in six days and we defended 140, chased down 160 and put ourselves in high-pressure situations for this game. And we got over the line today."

Are the Mumbai Indians (MI) group the most well-run unit in the franchise cricket domain? Let us know what you think.