OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Plunket Shield 2023 will see the Otago Volts (OV) square off against the Canterbury Kings (CTB) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday, March 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs CTB Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Canterbury Kings have won three of their last five matches and will try their best to win today's match. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches.

The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Canterbury Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs CTB Match Details

The 18th match of the Plunket Shield 2023 will be played on March 6 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST.

OB vs CTB, Match 18

Date and Time: 6th March 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first inning, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

OV vs CTB Form Guide

OV - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

CTB - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

OV vs CTB Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamish Rutherford (c), Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Thorn Parkes, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Jarrod McKay

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Mitch Hay (wk), Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke

OV vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Latham

T Latham is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Hay is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Nicholls

C Bowes and H Nicholls are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Phillips played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C McConchie

C McConchie and D Foxcroft are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their overs quota. H Shipley is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Duffy and M Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W O'Rourke is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

C McConchie

C McConchie will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match.

H Shipley

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Shipley the captain, as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs CTB, Match 18

T Latham

H Nicholls

D Foxcroft

H Shipley

C McConchie

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Latham

Batters: H Nicholls, C Bowes, D Phillips

All-rounders: C McConchie, D Foxcroft, H Shipley, M Rippon, G Phillips

Bowlers: M Henry, J Duffy

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Latham

Batters: H Nicholls, C Bowes

All-rounders: C McConchie, D Foxcroft, H Shipley, M Rippon, S Davey

Bowlers: M Henry, T Muller, W O'Rourke

