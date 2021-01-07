Pakistan Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Cup will commence on January 8. A total of three games will take place every day at three different venues.

The top four sides will make it to the semis. The summit clash of Pakistan Cup 2021 is set to be held on January 31.

The three stadiums selected for the league phase of Pakistan Cup 2021 are UBL Sports Complex, State Bank Stadium and NBP Sports Complex.

The knockout games will take place at the State Bank Stadium. All the selected stadiums are situated in Karachi.

Pakistan Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All Times are in IST)

January 8, Friday

Balochistan vs Northern (UBL Sports Complex)

Southern Punjab vs Sindh (State Bank Stadium)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab (NBP Sports Complex)

January 10, Sunday

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Northern vs Central Punjab (State Bank Stadium)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh (NBP Sports Complex)

January 12, Tuesday

Northern vs Southern Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (State Bank Stadium)

Central Punjab vs Sindh (NBP Sports Complex)

January 14, Thursday

Balochistan vs Sindh (UBL Sports Complex)

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab (State Bank Stadium)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern (NBP Sports Complex)

January 16, Saturday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Northern vs Sindh (State Bank Stadium)

Balochistan vs Central Punjab (NBP Sports Complex)

January 18, Monday

Balochistan vs Sindh (UBL Sports Complex)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern (State Bank Stadium)

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab (NBP Sports Complex)

January 20, Wednesday

Northern vs Central Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh (State Bank Stadium)

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab (NBP Sports Complex)

January 22, Friday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Balochistan vs Central Punjab (State Bank Stadium)

Northern vs Sindh (NBP Sports Complex)

January 24, Sunday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Southern Punjab vs Sindh (State Bank Stadium)

Balochistan vs Northern (NBP Sports Complex)

January 26, Tuesday

Northern vs Southern Punjab (UBL Sports Complex)

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (State Bank Stadium)

Central Punjab vs Sindh (NBP Sports Complex)

January 29, Friday

1st Semi-Final: 1 vs 4 (State Bank Stadium)

January 30, Saturday

2nd Semi-Final: 2 vs 3 (State Bank Stadium)

January 31, Sunday

Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 (State Bank Stadium)

Pakistan Cup 2021 Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Cup's 13 group stage matches, including knockout games being held at the State Bank Stadium, will be streamed on Pakistan Cricket's official Youtube channel.

Pakistan Cup 2021 Squads

Balochistan

Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Northern

Mohammad Nawaz (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin.

Sindh

Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf.