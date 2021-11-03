Pakistan Shaheens tour of Sri Lanka 2021, One Day Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Pakistan Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket had earlier mutually agreed to conduct a full-fledged series between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens this year. They will take part in two unofficial Tests and three One-Day matches in October and November.

On completion of the unofficial Tests, the three-match One Day series starts on November 10 and will end on the 14th of November. Colombo will host all three matches of the series. Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan A, whereas Sadeera Samarawickrama will captain Sri Lanka A.

This tour will be a good opportunity for a lot of cricketers to get back into form. Players like Haider Ali and Naseem Shah need a lot of consistency with the willow and ball respectively, and this series is a good platform to showcase their capabilities.

Pakistan Shaheens tour of Sri Lanka 2021, One Day Series: Schedule (Timings in IST)

November 10, Wednesday

1st unofficial ODI, Colombo (9:30 AM)

November 12, Friday

2nd unofficial ODI, Colombo (9:30 AM)

November 14, Sunday

3rd unofficial ODI, Colombo (9:30 AM)

Pakistan Shaheens tour of Sri Lanka 2021, One Day Series: Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel will live stream all three matches of the series.

Pakistan Shaheens tour of Sri Lanka 2021, One Day Series: Squads

Pakistan Shaheens

Kamran Ghulam during a press conference (PC: Jazz)

Saud Shakeel (c), Haider Ali, Abbas Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Salman Khan, Zahid Mahmood

Sri Lanka A

Kamil Mishara, Lasith Abeyratne, Lasith Croospulle, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Sammu Ashan, Chamika Gunasekara, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sahan Arachchige, Suminda Lakshan, Lahiru Udara (Wk), Nishan Madushka (Wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (c) & (Wk), Ashian Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake, Kalana Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Mohamed Shiraz, Vishwa Fernando

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee