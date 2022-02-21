Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The league stage of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will end on February 21 with a game between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Both teams have sealed their place in the playoffs but will be fighting for a place in the top two and in this aspect, the Peshawar side will have to register a huge win to trump the Qalandars thanks to their inferior net run-rate.

Lahore Qalandars are sitting pretty in second position in the points table with six wins from nine games. They come into this game with a stunning 66-run win over Islamabad United and will be looking to go into Qualifier 1 high on confidence.

Shaheen Afridi, the skipper, has led the team from the front as most of their players are in good form. It is just about continuing their good work for the Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak that has helped them almost seal third place in the table. They have been defending totals well of late but have a task on their hands to get past the in-form Qalandars in this encounter.

Moreover, Peshawar had also lost to the Qalandars earlier in the tournament by 29 runs.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 30

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium has been flat apart from a couple of matches. Teams batting first are comfortably scoring more than 200 runs in their 20 overs and clearly, the chase has gotten tougher as the tournament has progressed.

The last four matches of the PSL 2022 have been won by teams batting first.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during the last league game of the PSL 2022. Things will get cooler as the match progresses and the temperature will hover around 17-20 Degrees Celsius.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars plundered 197 runs in the last game with Harry Brook slamming a ton off just 49 balls. They are unlikely to make any changes unless there are any injuries.

However, Rashid Khan played his last game of PSL 2022 and won’t be available from now on due to international commitments. Samit Patel might replace him in the playing XI.

Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi are playing this game after a much-needed break of three days. Having won their previous encounter, they are unlikely to make any changes and all their players are available too.

Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (WK), Yasir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (C), Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Although Lahore Qalandars will be missing their talisman Rashid Khan, they are looking like an extremely strong unit. Peshawar Zalmi have done well this season but it seems tough for them to go past the Qalandars.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are expected to win this match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Telecast Details

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. David Wiese to be adjudged as the player of the match? Yes No 0 votes so far