Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the tenth match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United on Thursday.

The Gladiators have lost two of their three games thus far. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are coming off a six-run loss against table-toppers Multan Sultans. They failed to chase down a 175-run target, as Khushdil Shah, David Willey and Imran Tahir took three wickets apiece.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, are in second place in the points table, having won one of their two games. They started their PSL campaign with a handsome nine-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi, but endured a 20-run loss against the in-form Multan Sultans.

The United bowlers will have to be consistent with their lines to ensure they don't concede too many runs. They'll also need their batters to come to the party, which wasn't the case against the Sultans during a steep chase of 218. Nevertheless, they will hope to get their campaign back on track by beating the Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Match 10.

Date and Time: February 3, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The last few games at the venue have been high-scoring. While bowling first after winning the toss is an enticing option, teams batting first can score big to put pressure on the opposition. Nevertheless, in eight games so far, six have been won by the team chasing.

Weather Forecast

The weather should be clear for this game, with no chance of rain. The temperature could vary between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Ashir Qureshi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

Islamabad United

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Marchant de Lange.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United look like a well-settled unit, with their top four in great form. The likes of Stirling, Hales and Gurbaz can take on any bowling attack. The Gladiators also are a decent unit. However, they haven't yet found their best XI, which doesn't augur well for their chances of winning this game.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win this game.

Live telecast details

TV - Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming - Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

