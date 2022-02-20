Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 28 of the Pakistan Super League will see the Quetta Gladiators lock horns with the Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 20th.

Both Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have had a rather disappointing run this season and are highly unlikely to make the playoff cut. It will be for the second season running that neither team has made it to the playoffs. Hence, they will both want to end the season on a positive note with a win in their last game.

Quetta Gladiators head into this encounter after losing their last match to the Multan Sultans. The Gladiators' bowling line up fell prey to the rampant duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw after the Sultans piled up 245 runs while batting first.

Naseem Shah, Ghulam Muddasar and Mohammad Irfan each claimed a wicket. Chasing a steep total, the Gladiators were bundled out for 128 runs. Jason Roy (19-ball 38) and Umar Akmal (23-ball 50) were the top-scorers for the Gladiators.

Karachi Kings head into this encounter on the back of a victory against the Lahore Qalandars. Batting first, the Kings managed a 149-run total, courtesy of an anchoring innings from skipper Babar Azam (32-ball 39).

Cameos with the bat from Qasim Akram (18-ball 26) and Lewis Gregory (16-ball 27) propelled the Kings to a defendable total. The Kings bowling attack was up to the task, restricting the Qalandars to 127/9. Mir Hamza was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 4/2 while Chris Jordan claimed two wickets.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Match 28 PSL 2022.

Date: 20th February 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good cricketing wicket. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely. There will be some lateral movement on offer for the new-ball bowlers. Spinners will play a substantial role as the game progresses.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of the matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 7 and 24 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmad (c) (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Noor Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Irfan.

Karachi Kings

Joe Clarke, Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Nasim, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Karachi will be hoping to end their tournament on a high against a side that has the quality but has lacked form in the ongoing season of the PSL. Karachi Kings are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter. However, Quetta’s convincing win in the reverse fixture might suggest that it is easier said than done for the last-placed Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Babar Azam score a half-century in this contest? Yes No 0 votes so far