Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will witness the Quetta Gladiators locking horns against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This is the last game of the Karachi leg for this season with the action shifting to Lahore from February 10. The two teams have endured contrasting form so far this season.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are languishing in fifth position in the points table having lost three out of four matches so far.

The Gladiators defeated the Karachi Kings in their third game of the season but couldn’t carry on the momentum, losing the next game to Islamabad United. Their bowling needs to improve after conceding 229 runs in the previous encounter.

Even the batters will have to step up while some of the captaincy decisions from Sarfaraz Ahmed have also been questionable at times. They will have to put up an improved showing to have any chance of taking down the Lahore Qalandars who have been brilliant so far.

Shaheen Afridi has impressed so far with his leadership skills for the Qalandars. After starting their campaign with a loss to the Multan Sultans, they have won three consecutive matches and will be looking to register their fourth win in a row tomorrow.

The Qalandars defended a comparatively modest total of 174 runs against Islamabad United in their previous encounter. They seem to have taken a liking to defending totals and Afridi’s men will have their eyes on the knockouts already.

Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 15

Date and Time: February 7, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

The last few matches in Karachi have witnessed contrasting pitches with teams batting first, posting 170 as well and at times closing in on 230 too. However, chasing has progressively become tough as the tournament has progressed. The team winning the toss should definitely look to bat first.

Weather Report Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Skies will continue to stay clear for this match. The temperature will be hovering around 20-22 degrees Celsius during the match. There is no chance of rain playing spoilsport in this game.

Probable Playing XIs Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah.

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (WK), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Match Prediction Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have some excellent local and overseas players. The team has a perfect blend of youth and experience being led by the impressive Shaheen Afridi. On the other hand, Quetta are struggling to put up a team effort.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win the Match.

Live Teleast Details Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

TV - Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Fakhar Zaman score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far