Pakistan Super League 2023, Eliminator 2, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Friday, March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, won seven of their first 10 league matches and were the first team to advance to the playoffs by cementing their spot in the top two. But since then, the defending champions have suffered two back-to-back batting collapses.

After being bowled out for 110 in their last league game against Karachi Kings, they slumped to a 84-run defeat at the hands of the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier. After being asked to chase down 161, the Qalandars were shot out for 76 in 14.3 overs.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, huffed and puffed on their way through to the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league stage. They won five out of 10 games and failed to defend targets of above 240 twice. But they are now one step away from qualifying for the final.

The Zalmi defeated Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by 12 runs in Eliminator 1 on Thursday, March 16. Aamer Jamal was named the Player of the Match after he picked up the crucial wickets of Sohaib Maqsood and Alex Hales.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 2, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 17, 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

7 out of 7 matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have been won by the team batting first. Hence, it’s not hard to comprehend that the pitch at the venue gets worse for batting. Chasing will, hence, not be the preferred option for either team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

There will be around 18 percent chance of rain during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Both Zalmi and Qalandars’ bowling lineups are in decent form. The Zalmi bowling attack would be delighted with their performance against United. However, the toss could prove crucual with chasing proving tricky at the venue.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Poll : Babar Azam to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes