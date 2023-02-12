Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 1, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in the first game of the Pakistan Super League on Monday (February 13) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are the defending champions, and a lot would be expected of them. They won’t have the services of Harry Brook, who's set to play in the Test series against New Zealand. The Qalandars, though, do have their middle order covered with the likes of Sikandar Raza and David Wiese.

Wiese and Raza are also good enough to chip in with crucial overs. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack, and one shouldn’t undermine the talented young speedster Zaman Khan. Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf add more firepower to the Qalandars’ bowling attack.

The Sultans, meanwhile, finished runner-ups last season, losing to the Qalandars in the final. Their captain Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan are set to open the batting. Usman recently scored a hundred in the Bangladesh Premier League and will be high on confidence.

Shan Masood and Rilee Rossouw have played many match-winning knocks for the Sultans, and the focus will be on them too. Tim David is destructive with the bat, and his role will hold a lot of importance.

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 1, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Monday; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch in Multan is usually a good one for batting. With dew around, defending scores won’t be easy, and bowlers will need to work hard. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 30s.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Shahnawaz Dahani, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Josh Little

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox (wk), Hussain Talat, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars have one of the strongest bowling lineups in the tournament, so it won’t be easy for the Sultans to counter them. Shaheen Afridi’s men seem the favourites.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

