Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020: Mustafizur Rahman axed for first Test, Tamim Iqbal returns

Mustafizur Rahaman's poor white-ball form has cost him his place in the Test squad versus Pakistan.

Mustafizur Rahman has been dropped from Bangladesh's squad for the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi and Rubel Hossain has been recalled to the squad. Mustafizur was a part of Bangladesh's squad for the two-match Test series against India but was not selected due to his poor run of form.

"Mustafiz was dropped for his poor performance. He is in and out of the team for quite some time and doesn't play longer-format matches regularly. His white-ball performances are not satisfactory," chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

One of Bangladesh's most experienced batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of playing the series due to security reasons. Opener Imrul Kayes and off-spinner Mehdy Hassan miss out from the squad due to injury.

Batting has been bolstered by the return of Tamim Iqbal who had missed out on the India series due to personal reasons. Najmul Hossain and Saumya Sarkar have also been recalled the squad to strengthen the batting department.

"Soumya has been picked as a back-up player. Our first choice openers are Saif Hasan and Tamim. We have picked Soumya in the squad if coach makes plan to play him at seven as an all-rounder as they (Pakistan) have good number of quality fast bowlers." Minhajul asserted.

Bangladesh had lost the T20 series comprehensively 2-0 and would like to make a strong comeback against the hosts in the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.