×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pant biggest finisher in T20s right now: Shaw

IANS
NEWS
News
43   //    23 Apr 2019, 14:32 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw in action during the 40th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 22, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw believes his team-mate Rishabh Pant is the biggest finisher in T20 cricket at the moment.

Delhi Capitals registered a convincing six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here on Monday night to go to the top of the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing 192, Pant played a splendid knock of 78 runs off 36 balls (4x6, 6x4) and guided Delhi to its seventh victory with four balls to spare at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

"Rishabh Pant is the biggest finisher of the game in T20s right now, especially for our team," said Shaw at the post-match press conference.

The right-handed batsman said his team was confident of chasing down the total."Definitely, there was a plan. We knew in the powerplay there will be at least one spinner bowling and Shikhar bhai was batting so well in the powerplay, he was in a good flow. Then Jofra Archer, we knew he depends more on short balls and bouncers, so we were prepared," said Shaw.

Reflecting on his own inning, Shaw said he kept a measured approach as Dhawan was batting brilliantly at the other end.

Shaw was more measured in his approach as Dhawan (54 off 27) gave the team a magnificent start, adding 72 runs for the opening wicket with Shaw (42) in only 7.3 overs.

"I had not slowed down. It makes sense if someone is going better than you in the powerplay like Shikhi (Dhawan) bhai has done, I can't just go out and smash every ball. I have to be mentally prepared as well to play that sort of innings.

"When Dhawan was hitting the way he was, I thought I should take the game deep because in case he got out, one set batsman should be there to take the game deep."

Advertisement

"And that's what happened, he and Shreyas Iyer, both were dismissed in quick succession. But I was confident that if I took the game deep, I would be able to do the job," he added.

He also credited mentors Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Kaif for their valuable inputs and said, "With seniors like Sourav sir, Ricky sir, Kaif sir around, the body language changes. There are few youngsters like me, Sandeep (Lamichhane), Manjot (Kalra) but we are never made to feel that we were inexperienced, instead we are always kept in the same group with the seniors, on and off the field."

"Sourav sir even chills with us when we don't have practice. We go for dinners together. So there is a very strong bonding," he added.

Delhi will now host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Why the selectors were right to leave out Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why the selectors are right to select Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
Don't think Pant has a place in the ODI team right now, says Gambhir
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan lead Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals 
RELATED STORY
Shaw meets Tendulkar, Nehra backs Pant for WC and more - Cricket News Today, 14th February 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC WC 2019 | Why the selectors were right to drop Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
Pant sends Capitals top despite Rahane hundred
RELATED STORY
Is Rishabh Pant India's surprise weapon for World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best Finisher for Each Team
RELATED STORY
You are wow: Sourav Ganguly praises Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 41 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 40 | Yesterday
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 42 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us