×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pant turning x-factor to match-winning knock: Ponting

IANS
NEWS
News
26   //    25 Mar 2019, 20:03 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant in action during the third IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 24, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The way Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant got stuck into Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had everyone take note during their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, but DC head coach Ricky Ponting is more impressed by the consistency Pant showed and won Delhi the game.

"I have known for a couple of seasons that Pant has an x-factor. But i like how he is turning that into match-winning performances. We set up a good platform for him to go and finish off the innings. He is something special and you don't see an innings like that everyday. I have seen Pant mature as a person. He will win many more games this season," he said.

While everyone has been talking about the kind of shots that Pant played, Ponting said it was all about having a strong technique irrespective of the format.

"You need to have the basic technique to bat. The present generation is exceptionally skilful. These guys play a lot or T20 cricket. Good to see certain things that you work on in practice to come good on the field," he said.

While Pant attacked from the word go, Shikhar Dhawan was seen playing a composed knock. Ponting said the senior batsman was expected to hold one end up.

"That is what we want from Shikhar. We want him to hold the top order together. It wasn't the easiest wicket to bat on. We wanted Shikhar to hold one end up. That was exactly what we wanted from him," he said.

Ponting was also all praise for pace spearhead Ishant Sharma as the bowler picked two Mumbai wickets inside the powerplay to derail their chase. The coach feels that Ishant is bowling his best at the moment.

"I had a chat with him after the game. His work ethic has been outstanding. I spoke to him on the first day about what i expect from him. He is worked exceptionally hard . He is bowling as well as he has ever done. He set the game for us in the powerplay. A big pat on the back for him," he said.

While there have been talks of youngsters having the World Cup spot at the back of their minds as the IPL is often considered a big platform to impress the selectors, but Ponting said that he has had no such issue to fight in this team.

Advertisement

"I haven't had to tell any player about focusing on winning the games for DC. Score runs in the IPL and keep the chance open of being picked in the World Cup squad. What has happened in the past we can't change. Got a lot of different players and we are looking forward to this season. We have trained really hard and spoken about building culture. Everyone is enjoying themselves. Boys are taking to pressure well and that should be enough to take us to the finals," he said.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer said the playing XI would be decided after taking a look at the wicket at Kotla and it was important to keep the winning momentum going.

"Depending upon the wicket we will go about the batting line-up. Since we got a good start, it will be important to continue the momentum and all of them are batting well. Got to back the instincts," he said.

IANS
NEWS
Pant perfect for being Dhoni's deputy: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant will score more centuries than MS Dhoni, proclaims Ricky Ponting
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Babysitter Rishabh Pant rocks Mumbai Indians to sleep
RELATED STORY
IPL will decide India's No.4, Pant can do job: Ganguly
RELATED STORY
You have to be different to succeed in T20s: Pant
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
Pant masterclass gets new Delhi era off to winning start
RELATED STORY
New song for Rishabh Pant, Ponting's bold prediction about Pant and more - Cricket news today, 4 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Pant must finish more games for Delhi this IPL: DC CEO
RELATED STORY
5 records already broken or equaled by Rishabh Pant in his short career so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 4
KXIP 155/3 (18.1 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Yesterday
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us