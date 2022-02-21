PCB shoots down James Faulkner's allegations; bans him from future PSLs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released an official statement to refute the claims made by Australian all-rounder James Faulkner.

Faulkner, who was a part of the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was in the limelight on Saturday afternoon for all the wrong reasons after he announced on Twitter that he has pulled out of the remaining matches of the season after not being paid by PCB.

James Faulkner @JamesFaulkner44

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. 1/2I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. 1/2I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

Following Faulkner’s sensational allegations, the PCB has released a detailed clarification. Refuting the claims, the Pakistan board said that no player who has ever participated in the T20 league has ever complained of ’non-fulfillment of contractual obligations'.

The statement read:

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of Mr James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect.’’

“In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations. Instead, all players have only praised and appreciated the efforts of the PCB to make their stay, appearance and participation as comfortable as practically possible. This is evident that from the fact that most of these cricketers have continued to remain part of the PCB’s marquee event since 2016 and have helped the PCB to make the HBL PSL a strong and formidable brand as it stands today,’’ said the PCB.

Faulkner was slated to feature for the Gladiators in their forthcoming fixture against Islamabad United. But, according to the PCB, despite several efforts to convince him, the Australian did not budge from his stance.

PCB reveals details of James Faulkner's payment procedure; accuses him of misconduct

The PCB also proceeded to reveal details of the alleged ‘misconduct’ of Faulker overpayment in the past few years

The board revealed that back in December last year, Faulkner’s agent had shared the cricketer’s details of his off-shore bank account in the UK. However, one month later, the PCB revealed that the agent had sent bank details of Faulkner’s account in Australia.

The apex board claimed that 70% of the total payment was then made to the Australian’s on-shore account, which was acknowledged by the latter. However, it is alleged that Faulkner insisted on a duplicate amount of the same to be transferred to his off-shore account in the UK.

It also clarified that Faulkner would have been eligible for the remaining 30 per cent payment, 40 days after the completion of the ongoing season. The PCB also accused the seam-bowling all-rounder of reprehensible behavior towards the authorities.

The statement added:

‘’Without commenting on the history of Mr James Faulkner’s misconduct over the past many years that has also resulted in his fallout with other teams, below is a brief summary of some of the undisputed facts:

‘’In December 2021, Mr James Faulkner’s agent confirmed the United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action,’’

‘’In January 2022, for reasons best known to Mr Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Mr Faulkner’s onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 per cent of Mr Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Mr Faulkner,’’

‘’Accordingly, payments due to Mr Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date. The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract,’’ the statement added.

‘’In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice. He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met,’’

‘’The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Mr Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Mr Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made,’’

‘’During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic. Prior to his departure on Saturday morning, Mr Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management. The PCB later also received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Mr Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport,’’

The board signed off by declaring that Faulkner will not be drafted in future editions of the PSL.

“In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner’s gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events.”

Faulkner featured in 6 games for Quetta, claiming 6 wickets at an average of 32.66 and an economy of 9.80.

Edited by S Chowdhury