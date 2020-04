PCU v ISM Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Apr 26th, 2020

Dream11 Taipei T10 League Fantasy Tips

The fifth match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will see the PCCT United squad taking on the ICCT Smashers in yet another exciting encounter at the Yingfeng Ground.

Both the teams are yet to play their first match of the tournament and will be keen to get register their first points on the Taipei T10 League points table.

Also read: Taipei T10 League 2020 schedule: Time table, match list, teams, and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Predicted Playing XIs update

PCCT United: Prakash Malliah, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Mujahid, Asif Tanoli (wk), Shaban Mujahid, Amin Uddin, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Ninad Malwade, Usman, Danish Mehmood.

ICCT Smashers: Dirvesh Jain, Devang Shah, Priyesh Shah (wk), Dev Shah, Sandeep Patel, Rajesh Mehta, Nirav Shah (c), Manoj Ladha, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya.

Match Details

PCCT United v ICCT Smashers

April 26th, 2019 at 11.00 AM IST

Advertisement

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

Despite some swing early on for the pacers, there hasn't been much pace on the ball which has allowed batsmen to play their shots. However, the slow nature of the ground means that batsmen will need to bring their power to the fore in order to collect boundaries.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Taipei T10 League 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Priyesh Shah, Amin Uddin, Prakash Malliah, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, NIrav Shah, Devang Shah, Sandeep Patel, Danish Mehmood, Muhammad Mushtaq, Dev Shah.

Captain - Devang Shah, Vice-captain - Muhammad Mujahid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif Tanoli, Priyesh Shah, Amin Uddin, Shaban Mujahid, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Nirav Shah, Devang Shah, Sandeep Patel, Danish Mehmood, Muhammad Mushtaq, Dev Shah.

Captain - Nirav Shah, Vice-captain - Priyesh Shah

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.