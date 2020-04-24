Taipei T10 League 2020 schedule: Time table, match list, teams, and live streaming details

Taipei T10 League 2020

Amidst all the cricketing action postponed and cancelled due to the novel coronavirus, cricketing fans can finally rejoice with some live action set to get underway from April 25.

The Taiwan T10 League, a first of its kind initiative is set to commence on Saturday, April 25 and will feature eight teams. Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons have all been drawn into Group A, while the second group will feature the Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers and FCC Foromsans.

The inaugural edition will be played on every weekend, with every Saturday and Sunday from April 25 set to play host to three games on each day.

Each team will play the other sides in their respective group once, and then teams will then be ranked from 1st to 8th depending on the number of wins and points.

Taipei T10 League groups

Group A - Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons

Group B - Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers and FCC Foromsans

Taipei T10 League schedule

Saturday, April 25

Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils [9 AM IST]

Hsinchu Titans v TCA Indians [11 AM IST]

Advertisement

FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers [1 PM IST]

Sunday, April 26

Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians [9 AM IST]

PCCT United v ICCT Smashers [11 AM IST]

TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons [1 PM IST]

Saturday, May 2

Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Dragons [9 AM IST]

Taiwan Daredevils v Taiwan Dragons [11 AM IST]

PCCT United v FCC Formosans [1 PM IST]

Sunday, May 3

ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans [9 AM IST]

ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers [11 AM IST]

PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers [1 PM IST]

*The table toppers from Group A and Group B will directly enter the semifinals. The teams ranked from 3rd to 8th will face off in a qualification pool.

Also see - Taipei T10 League points table

*The top ranked teams from the qualification pool will take the final two spots in the semifinals.

Saturday, May 9 [Qualifier Pool 1]

Rank 3 v Rank 7 [11.30 AM IST]

Rank 3 v Rank 8 [3.30 PM IST]

Sunday, May 10 [Qualifier Pool 2]

Rank 4 v Rank 5 [11.30 AM IST]

Rank 4 v Rank 6 [1.30 PM IST]

Rank 5 v Rank 6 [3.30 PM IST]

Saturday, May 16

Rank 1 v Rank 2 [11.30 AM IST]

7th place v 8th place playoff [1.30 PM IST]

5th place v 6th place playoff [3.30 PM IST]

Sunday, May 17

Semifinal 1 [11.30 AM IST]

Semifinal 2 [1.30 PM IST]

Final [3.30 PM IST]

How to watch Taipei T10 online and live streaming details?

Taipei T10 League will be streamed live on the MyTeam11's - SportsTiger app.

Taipei T10 League squads

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Hsinchu Titans: Raguram (C), Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.