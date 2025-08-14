"Someone even called me George Clooney" - Former India pacer recalls hilarious incident of being mistaken for legendary actor

Former India left-arm pacer RP Singh has revealed that he was once referred to as legendary actor George Clooney by a person on social media. Singh also stated that he has been mistaken for Indian batting superstar Rohit Sharma many times.

The 39-year-old former pacer had a brief international career, which lasted from 2005 to 2011. He was, however, a key member of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

During his appearance on the latest episode of the JioHotstar show 'Cheeky Singles', Singh revisited some fun instances when he was mistaken for someone else. He recalled (as quoted by ANI):

"I’ve been mistaken for Rohit Sharma on several occasions, not just once, but many times. And it doesn’t stop there. Someone even called me ‘George Clooney’ once on social media. I told them, ‘Now that's too much'."

During the same episode, former India captain and leg-spin legend Anil Kumble admitted that he too has been mistaken for Kapil Dev and a few other legendary former India cricketers. He said:

"Many things have happened to me, too. People have called me Javagal Srinath; that's fine. Some said Ravi Shastri, that's also fine. Kapil Dev, fine as well. Some even thought I was Azharuddin - that's okay. But in the US, people came up to me and said, 'You are Sunil Gavaskar.' That one was a bit much."

Both Singh and Kumble have turned cricket analysts following their retirement from the game. While Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in September 2018, Kumble quit international cricket in November 2008.

Anil Kumble and RP Singh's stats for India

Kumble is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time in both red-ball and white-ball formats. The former India captain played 132 Test matches and claimed 619 wickets at an average of 29.65, with 35 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls. He also scored one hundred and five fifties. In ODIs, Kumble claimed 337 wickets in 271 matches at an average of 30.89, with two five-fers.

Singh tasted limited success during his international career, which lasted from 2005 to 2011. In 14 Tests, he claimed 40 wickets at an average of 42.05. Further, the former left-arm seamer also played 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is, picking up 69 and 15 wickets respectively.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda.

