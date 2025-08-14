  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Former RCB cricketer picks his all-time Test playing XI; includes no Indians but one from Pakistan

Former RCB cricketer picks his all-time Test playing XI; includes no Indians but one from Pakistan

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:20 IST
Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men
Wayne Parnell’s last international appearance came in 2023 (Source: Getty)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Wayne Parnell has revealed his all-time best Test playing XI. The 36-year-old shared his selections in an interaction with CricTracker, naming former South Africa captain Graeme Smith and Australia’s Matthew Hayden as his openers.

Ad

At No. 3, Parnell picked former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, while his middle order boasts a star-studded lineup of former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis, West Indies legend Brian Lara, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, and AB de Villiers.

In the bowling department, he opted for three pacers, including South African legends Shaun Pollock and Dale Steyn, along with Pakistan’s Wasim Akram. The lone spinner in his XI is the late Shane Warne.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wayne Parnell’s all-time Test lineup: Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers, Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Dale Steyn.

Three Indians make the cut in Wayne Parnell’s all-time ODI XI

In the same interaction, Proteas cricketer Wayne Parnell also revealed his greatest all-time ODI XI. The 36-year-old named former India legend Sachin Tendulkar and Hashim Amla as his openers. He slotted veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli at No. 3, followed by AB de Villiers at No. 4. Former Australia batter Michael Hussey and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi took the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively.

Ad

At No. 7, Parnell included MS Dhoni, whom he also named as his captain. His bowling attack comprises three pace legends: the iconic Pakistani duo Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, joined by Australian great Brett Lee. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan completes the XI as the lone spinner.

Wayne Parnell’s all-time ODI lineup: Sachin Tendulkar, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Michael Hussey, Shahid Afridi, MS Dhoni (c), Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Waqar Younis.

Meanwhile, Parnell was last seen in action during the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL), where the South Africa Champions clinched the title after defeating the Pakistan Champions in the final. He finished the tournament as the joint top bowler alongside Peter Siddle, claiming 11 scalps in seven matches at an average of 15.45 and a strike rate of 11.45.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications