  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Rishabh Pant
  • "Ghar pe toh kuch banaya nahi hai" - Rishabh Pant bakes pizza with broken foot after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

"Ghar pe toh kuch banaya nahi hai" - Rishabh Pant bakes pizza with broken foot after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 13, 2025 16:40 IST
Rishabh Pant was recently seen baking a pizza. (Pics: Instagram/rishabpant).
Rishabh Pant was recently seen baking a pizza. (Pics: Instagram/rishabpant).

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recently turned chef as he tried his hand at baking a pizza. The 27-year-old had a black plaster on his right foot and was seen limping while walking.

Ad

The southpaw sustained a fractured foot during the fourth Test of India's recently concluded five-match away series against England. He was hit on his toe while attempting a reverse sweep off the bowling of pacer Chris Woakes.

He joked that while he was baking a pizza, he hadn't cooked anything at home yet. Pant was heard saying in the video posted on his official Instagram handle:

"Ghar pe to kuch banaya nahi hai, yaha pizza bana raha hai (I haven't cooked anything at home, and here I am cooking a pizza)."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Giving fans a glimpse of his cooking skills, Pant wrote:

"Impasto, salsa, forno… and me 🍕."
Ad

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt on 37 on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England. He appeared to be in a lot of pain after the blow and had to be taken off the field in a golf cart.

Pant showed great courage as he walked out to bat on Day 2. He resumed his knock despite the injury and completed a gritty half-century. He finished with 54 runs off 75 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Ad

Rishabh Pant was among India's top batting performers in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Rishabh Pant was appointed as the vice-captain of India's Test team for the tour of England. He served as Shubman Gill's deputy, who took over the captaincy reins after Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement.

Pant dazzled the viewers with his impactful batting performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The swashbuckling batter struck two centuries and three fifties.

Ad

He amassed 479 runs across seven innings at an average of 68.42. The stumper was ruled out of the final fixture due to his foot injury, following which, Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan was added to the squad as a backup keeper.

India went into the fifth Test trailing 1-2. The visitors clinched a thrilling six-run victory at The Oval, London, to draw the series 2-2.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications