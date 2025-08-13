"Ghar pe toh kuch banaya nahi hai" - Rishabh Pant bakes pizza with broken foot after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recently turned chef as he tried his hand at baking a pizza. The 27-year-old had a black plaster on his right foot and was seen limping while walking.The southpaw sustained a fractured foot during the fourth Test of India's recently concluded five-match away series against England. He was hit on his toe while attempting a reverse sweep off the bowling of pacer Chris Woakes.He joked that while he was baking a pizza, he hadn't cooked anything at home yet. Pant was heard saying in the video posted on his official Instagram handle:&quot;Ghar pe to kuch banaya nahi hai, yaha pizza bana raha hai (I haven't cooked anything at home, and here I am cooking a pizza).&quot;Giving fans a glimpse of his cooking skills, Pant wrote:&quot;Impasto, salsa, forno… and me 🍕.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt on 37 on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England. He appeared to be in a lot of pain after the blow and had to be taken off the field in a golf cart.Pant showed great courage as he walked out to bat on Day 2. He resumed his knock despite the injury and completed a gritty half-century. He finished with 54 runs off 75 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.Rishabh Pant was among India's top batting performers in ENG vs IND 2025 seriesRishabh Pant was appointed as the vice-captain of India's Test team for the tour of England. He served as Shubman Gill's deputy, who took over the captaincy reins after Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement.Pant dazzled the viewers with his impactful batting performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The swashbuckling batter struck two centuries and three fifties.He amassed 479 runs across seven innings at an average of 68.42. The stumper was ruled out of the final fixture due to his foot injury, following which, Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan was added to the squad as a backup keeper.India went into the fifth Test trailing 1-2. The visitors clinched a thrilling six-run victory at The Oval, London, to draw the series 2-2.