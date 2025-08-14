Who is Sonny Baker? 5 interesting facts about Manchester Originals seamer who has impressed in The Hundred 2025

Manchester Originals pacer Sonny Baker has seen his stock shoot up in the ongoing 2025 Hundred, thanks to admirable performances. The 22-year-old has been among the few bright spots in an otherwise poor season thus far for the Originals.

Ad

The side has won only one out of its four matches, and they can thank Baker for their lone triumph. The youngster bowled a brilliant spell, conceding only 21 runs of 20 deliveries, helping the Originals pull off a 10-run win defending 163.

He has picked up four wickets in as many games in the competition at an average of 23.50 and an economy of under 8.50. Baker continuously troubled former Australian batter David Warner during his impressive 71 in the Originals' game against the London Spirit, bringing the pacer into the limelight among pundits.

Ad

Trending

While the Originals ride Baker's form to make a desperate late push and qualify for the knockouts, it would be worthwhile to know more about the young seamer from England.

On that note, here are five interesting facts about Sonny Baker, who is working his way up the ranks through stellar performances in Hundred 2025.

#1 Impressive spell in Australia to prompt Ashes fast-track

Despite no first-class experience and success, Sonny Baker was included in the England Lions squad to play Australia-A in a three-day game earlier in the year. The 22-year-old took the opportunity with both hands, impressing with figures of 3/60 in 18 overs in Sydney.

Ad

His performance on Australian soil has prompted former England captain Michael Atherton to wonder if Baker could be part of England's Ashes squad later this year.

"He gave David Warner the hurry up. That in itself is a good sign. He's quite lively and skiddy and sharp, and I know they were very impressed with him in the Lions who went down to Australia last year, so he could be a bit of a bolter for the winter," he said on Sky Sports.

Ad

England handed the young pacer a development central contract in February after impressing in his first-class debut against Australia-A.

#2 A memorable maiden first-class season

Sonny Baker held his own in his maiden first-class season in the 2025 County Championship for Hampshire. Bowling with excellent speeds and admirable accuracy, the 22-year-old finished with 19 wickets in six outings, including two 5-wicket hauls.

Baker dismissed veteran England batter Jonny Bairstow in both innings of his first-ever County Championship game against Yorkshire. His most recent match at the Championship also saw him finish with eight wickets in the contest, including five in the first innings, against Worcestershire.

Ad

#3 The Anderson acknowledgement

England will be hard-pressed to find a seamer close to the now-retired James Anderson in terms of skill and achievement. Anderson is third all-time in Test wickets with 704 and finished his international career with almost 1,000 scalps.

Yet, according to England opener Phil Salt, Baker was the closest thing he saw to Anderson during the Originals' win over the Spirit.

"Jimmy had a rest today but that is the closest to what he (Baker) did, if not better," said Salt (via BBC).

Ad

It was the game that saw Baker trouble Warner and Kane Williamson with his opening burst, culminating with the pacer bagging Player of the Match honors.

#4 A 2022 for the ages

The first time Sonny Baker was thought of as an England prospect was in the 2022 season. The seamer, then aged 20, enjoyed an incredible One Day Cup tournament for Somerset, despite playing only three games.

He picked up nine wickets at an average of 17, including a six-wicket haul for the ages. Baker produced a sensational old-ball spell to restrict Durham from a seemingly straightforward 400 to 342 all-out in the 50-over contest.

Ad

The speedster finished with 6/46 in 10 overs in a contest that saw the two teams combine for 675 runs in under 99 overs. This performance helped Baker make his T20 debut in the 2022 Hundred season a week later.

#5 Family connection with sports

Sonny Baker had sports running in his family before he took to cricket. His father, Ian Baker, was a dominant goalkeeper in local football leagues. That and growing up in Torquay, Devon, helped Sonny Baker develop a passion for cricket, thanks to the local sports culture.

He initially joined the Somerset academy before debuting in competitive cricket for them in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news