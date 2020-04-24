HT vs TD MyTeam11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Apr 25th, 2020

Taipei T10 League

With the coronavirus putting a hold on big-ticket cricket tournaments across the globe, fans of the sport finally have some live action to look forward to courtesy of the Taipei T10 League 2020.

The inaugural season of the tournament, which is set to commence on 25th April will feature eight teams battling it out for the title.

The opening game of the tournament will see the Hsinchu Titans squaring off against the Taiwan Daredevils at the Yingfeng Ground in Songshan.

Squads to choose from

Hsinchu Titans: Raguram (C), Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

Playing XIs update

Hsinchu Titans

Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Venky Rebel, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (C), Eknath Sarkar, Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Ganisetty, Manikandan, Joyal Francis

Bench – Jami Hema Ganesh, Karuna Nidhi, Ashish Kumar Pandey, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal

Taiwan Daredevils

Louis Van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Ben Hall, George Klopper (C), Tertius De Jager, Hugh J Schalkwyk (WK), Herman Snyman, Hein Nothnagle, Thomas Nel, Christiaan Du Toit/Charles Hayward, Johan Koekemoer

Bench – Jeff Black, Alan Slade, Charl Toua, Duane Christie, Christiaan Du Toit/Charles Hayward

Match Details

Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils

April 25th, 2019 at 9.00 AM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

With clouds hovering over the pitch during the match, one can expect the pacers to get some purchase from the strip.

Fantasy Team Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Venkatesh Goudar, Louis Van Niekerk, Rob Schulenburg, Vijay Kumar, Rachit Agarwal, Tertius De Jager, Nitesh Gupta, Manikandan, Thomas Nel, Vijay Ganisetty, Charles Hayward.

Captain - Vijay Kumar, Vice-captain - Rachit Agarwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Venkatesh Goudar, Hugh J Schalkwyk, Rob Schulenburg, Herman Snyman, Ben Hall, Hein Nothnagle, Nitesh Gupta, George Klopper, Johan Koekemoer, Vijay Ganisetty, Joyal Francis.

Captain - Rob Schulenburg, Vice-captain - Venkatesh Goudar