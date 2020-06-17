PDC T10 League marks the return of cricket in Sri Lanka

12-day tournament to feature 8 teams divided into two groups playing a total of 46 games.

Some prominent names include Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Chamara Silva amongst many others.

Ajantha Mendis is one of the high profile players in the tournament

SportsTiger – a multi-sport aggregator application by MyTeam11 - today announced winning the Global Streaming Rights for the Sri Lankan PDC T10 league. A total of eight teams will be seen in action vying for the top honours at the Samadhi Cricket Ground, located at the historic and world heritage site Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. All the matches will be streamed LIVE & Exclusive on SportsTiger Application from 10:00 AM onwards from June 25th, 2020.

The PDC T10 league will see participation from top Sri Lankan International cricketers like Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara Mirando and Ishara Amerasinghe with more prominent names to be announced in the days to come.

The 12-day league marks the return of cricket in the island nation since COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all sporting activities.

Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlum Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends will be divided into two groups with each team playing a total of 9 group games each and one game against a team from the other group, in their quest for the championship win.

The group stage will be played in the round-robin league format which will be followed by the qualifiers and eliminator games before playing the all-important PDC T10 league final. The tournament shall be preceded by a jersey launch event scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.

Speaking about the partnership Sanjit Sihag, Co-Founder, SportsTiger and MyTeam11 said, “I am extremely delighted as one of the key cricket nations of the world is returning to live-action. It also gives us immense pleasure to be the exclusive global streaming partner of the PDC T10 League and serve the cricket crazy fans of India and the rest of the world with high-intensity action. We are really looking forward to a fruitful partnership with PDC – Sri Lanka and a very successful tournament.”

L.S. Chinthaka, Secretary, Puttalam District Cricket Association (PDC) - Sri Lanka, expressed his views on the association and said, “We are highly delighted to announce PDC T-10 League in Sri Lanka. We needed someone who could think beyond the regular and show the true potential of the tournament to the cricket fans. With SportsTiger, we are ascertained that they not only have a great passion for the sport but also share a similar vision for the tournament. With them on board as the global streaming partner, we are assured that we will be able to create a lasting impact of the league on the viewers.”

This is the third major streaming partnership by SportsTiger who also had the Live streaming rights for the Pakistan Super League 2020. SportsTiger in its short span has been the streaming partners for the Taipei T10 League and Vanuatu Blast T10 League as well.