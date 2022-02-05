PES vs MUL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are set to cross swords in Match No. 12 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday, February 5. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are the current table-toppers of the ongoing tournament. Having won all four of their matches with a net run rate of 0.620, they have looked in incredible form. They defeated Islamabad United by 20 runs in their previous match.

After being sent in to bat first, the Sultans racked up a massive score of 217 for five on the board. Shan Masood made a decent start, scoring a 31-ball 43 with five fours and two sixes. However, skipper Rizwan and Shoaib Maqsood failed to make an impact.

From there on, Rilee Rossouw and Tim David's 110-run stand guided the Sultans over the 200-run mark. David went on to score 71 off a mere 29 balls with six fours and as many sixes. Rossouw didn't flatter to deceive either, having scored an unbeaten 35-ball 67.

The Sultans bowlers did a reasonable job as they bowled United out for 197 in 19.4 overs. United skipper Shadab Khan gave them an almighty scare with a 42-ball knock of 91, which was laced with five fours and nine sixes. However, the Sultans managed to hold their nerve.

The Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, found themselves in a bit of trouble after losing two back-to-back games in the tournament. But on Friday, they defeated the Karachi Kings by nine runs to get back to winning ways. After being asked to bat, Zalmi scored 173 for four.

Hazratullah Zazai set the tone with a 27-ball knock of 41, laced with five fours and two sixes. However, it was Shoaib Malik's unbeaten 28-ball 52 that helped the Zalmi post a decent score on a slow strip to bat on in Karachi.

The Zalmi bowlers did an excellent job and despite Babar Azam's unbeaten 63-ball 90, they were able to secure their second win. Fast bowler Mohammad Umar was brilliant as he picked up three wickets.

Will the Zalmi (PES) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Multan Sultans players in PSL 2022. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Sultans, led by Rizwan, have been the standout team thus far in the tournament. They haven't done much wrong and are the rightful table-toppers. The Zalmi may not find it easy to get past them. The Sultans are favorites to win the upcoming game.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

