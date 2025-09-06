Picking India's all-time men's T20I XI ahead of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav 

Ad

Team India's new-look T20I side are all set for their first major assignment in the form of the 2025 Asia Cup. The team have cruised through in the early part of the transition since the 2024 T20 World Cup, as they have their eyes set on the mammoth 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil.

While there are several new faces in the side, some of the old guard are still present. Their experience, along with the fact that they are among the best in the world at what they do, make India, once again, a major threat to other sides.

Ad

Trending

India have largely been a successful T20I side since its inception, and the domination is unlikely to end any time soon. Over the years, the team has been blessed with some gifted and generational players who have contributed to the cause.

On that note, let us take a look at India's all-time men's T20I XI ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Top Order: Rohit Sharma (C) , KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma leads the line not only as the frontline opening batter, but also as the skipper of the side. With 4231 runs in 159 matches, he is the leading run-scorer in T20I history. His ability to take down opposition bowlers in the powerplay and six-hitting ability make him a straightforward choice at the top of the order.

Ad

As far as his captaincy legacy is concerned, he led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup, and played a massive role in changing the perception as to how the shortest format should be approached. His ability to align India with the rest of the world in terms of modern T20 cricket, and the way he led the change himself first, make him the greatest T20I skipper for India. The numbers also speak a great deal as he led India to 50 wins in 62 matches.

Ad

Although KL Rahul might not be in the scheme of things right now, that does not undermine the work he has put in. He was India's first-choice opener in the format for a considerable while, and is India's fourth leading run scorer in the format with a strike rate of 139.12.

Virat Kohli is another candidate who walks into the all-time XI at No.3. With 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate 137.04, there are not many that can challenge him from a statistical point of view. For years on, he was India's most trusted anchor, and to his credit, he evolved as his role changed with time to remain relevant till the end of his career.

Ad

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Making a serious case to be India's greatest T20I batter, if not already, is current skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Perhaps the team's first-ever long-term specialist for the format, the right-handed batter has made the No.4 spot his own, ever since his debut. In quick time, he has managed to be the third-highest run-scorer in T20I history, but his style of play and ability to make an impact in no time are what set him apart from the rest. He has scored 2598 runs in 83 matches at a strike rate of 167.07.

Ad

MS Dhoni played a crucial role in setting the foundation for India in T20 cricket. He led the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup, and was the designated finisher for the team throughout. He scored 1617 runs in 98 matches at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.13. As far as his wicket-keeping credentials is considered in T20Is for India, he is largely unmatched. He was responsible for 91 dismissals, which is the seventh highest in T20I history.

Ad

Hardik Pandya has resolved team combination concerns on a regular basis with his rare skillset, and it is difficult to envision a balanced playing XI without his presence. The dependency on him, coupled with his ability and his exploits to date, make him the chief all-rounder of the all-time XI.

With 94 wickets in 114 matches, he is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. He is also the fifth-highest run-getter for India in T20Is after scoring 1812 runs at an average of 27.87, and a strike rate of 141.67.

Ad

Lower Order: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

The leading wicket-taking spinner for India in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal, was the frontline option in the team for a long time. The wrist spinner took 96 wickets in 80 matches, with an economy rate of 8.19. He also holds the record for best bowling figures by an Indian spinner in T20Is, courtesy of his brilliant 6-25 against England in Bengaluru in 2017.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket despite having made his debut only three years ago. India had sought a left-arm seamer for a long time in the format, and his inclusion was a game-changer from the get-go. Playing an important role in India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, as well as his ability and versatility, has made him among the best pacers India has ever had in T20Is. He has taken 99 wickets in just 63 matches at an average of 18.30 and an economy rate of 8.29.

Ad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not played for India since the 2022 T20 World Cup, but his impact remains. The right-arm pacer was the team's operator with the new ball for the majority of his career, and his ability to swing the ball both ways helped India on numerous occasions with the much-needed early breakthroughs. He is the fourth leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, with 90 wickets at an economy rate of below seven.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah was brought into the national team on the back of his ability in the shortest format, particularly death bowling. Although he has evolved since then, proving to be an all-format bowler for all terrains and situations, the pacer has still maintained his excellence in T20 cricket.

He remains India's biggest match-winner and X-Factor in T20Is for obvious reasons. His T20I legacy touched skyfold after his stellar 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, and his well-documented role in reviving India from the dead in the final against South Africa.

Bumrah is the fifth leading wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket, with 89 wickets in 70 matches at an average of 17.74, and an economy of 6.27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news