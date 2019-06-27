Play GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019 & win up to Rs 10,0000 daily!

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 25 // 27 Jun 2019, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Play GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019 & win up to Rs 10,0000 daily!

As the mercury rises and cricketing action takes over, fans can cool off at home and win big prizes. Introducing GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019, a contest that offers engaging activities and interactive elements with a chance to bag daily giveaways worth Rs 10,000.

'In the past, we have observed our events being hotly contested drawing in active participation from the users. This year we aim to provide users with even better prizes, and therefore we have onboarded big players like PharmEasy, Tata CLiQ, and Droom. We hope our users have a great time playing the games and taking home amazing giveaways', says Founder & CEO, GrabOn, Ashok Reddy explaining his expectations from the contest.

GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019 is sponsored by online medical store and pharmacy website, PharmEasy and co-sponsored by Klook, a world leading travel activities and services booking platform, and APUS Browser. Tata CLiQ, Oye Happy and Muze.fun are providing the gifts. India's Most Trusted Motorplace, Droom will promote the contest as the gaming partner.

Participants can play Match & Tournament Predictor, where they can score easy points by correctly predicting the outcome of matches and the tournament. You can also try your luck at Card-A-Thon, where points are earned for every matching pair of cards. There are exclusive bonus points up for grabs. You can accumulate the bonus points by performing tasks like joining GrabOn group on Kaizala, referring friends, and installing the GrabOn chrome extension.

Marcus Yong, Head of Marketing for Southeast Asia at Klook, mentions, 'We are delighted to be part of GrabOn's Cricket Fantasy League again - marking the third consecutive campaign that we have worked together. We see this as a tremendous opportunity to fuse India's passion for travel and sport in an interactive manner'.

Daily winners stand a chance to win exclusive vouchers worth Rs 500 from Tata CLiQ, Bluetooth headsets and premium merchandise worth Rs 4000 from Muze.fun. Every day, one winner gets the chance to name a star, courtesy of Oye Happy. The grand prize is 3 Nights Stay at Doubletree Hilton, Panjim. One lucky winner gets to take home this beauty.

GrabOn has a track record of drawing massive crowd during the contests with previous user count surpassing 500,000+. With bigger prizes up for grabs this year, the participation is expected to be several folds higher.

This cricket season, earn points, score big and win prizes while enjoying the fiesta. Play GrabOn Cricket World Cup!