Plunket Shield 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming

New Zealand’s premier First-Class tournament, Plunket Shield, is all set for another new season. Canterbury (109 points) will enter the tournament as the defending champions, while Northern Districts were the runners up with 69 points in the previous season.

The four-day tournament will have a total of six teams, namely Canterbury, Northern Districts, Auckland Aces, Wellington Firebirds, Otago Volts and Central Stags. This will be the 93rd edition of the tournament.

Auckland Aces have won the title a record 23 times. Many international and domestic New Zealand players will participate in the tournament.

Plunket Shield 2021-22: Full Schedule & Match Timings (Timings in IST)

October 23, Saturday

Canterbury vs Central Stags, 3:00 AM

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, 3:00 AM

October 31, Sunday

Otago Volts vs Central Stags, 3:00 AM

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts, 3:00 AM

November 7, Sunday

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts, 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces, 3:00 AM

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury, 3:00 AM

November 15, Monday

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts, 3:00 AM

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags, 3:00 AM

Northern Districts vs Canterbury, 3:00 AM

March 4, Friday

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury, 3:00 AM

Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds, 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Otago Volts, 3:00 AM

March 12, Saturday

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds, 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Northern Districts, 3:00 AM

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces, 3:00 AM

March 20, Sunday

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds, 3:00 AM

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces, 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Canterbury, 3:00 AM

March 28, Monday

Canterbury vs Otago Volts, 3:00 AM

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds, 3:00 AM

Northern Districts vs Central Stags, 3:00 AM

Plunket Shield 2021-22: Live streaming Details

The NZC YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament.

Plunket Shield 2021-22: Squads

Auckland Aces

Adithya Ashok, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Olly Pringle, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (WK), Cole Briggs (WK), Glenn Phillips (WK), Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Ross ter Braak, William Somerville

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (WK), Tom Latham (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, William O'Rourke

Central Stags

Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Brad Schmulian, Christian Leopard, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins (WK), Dane Cleaver (WK), Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Ray Toole, Seth Rance

Otago Volts

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (WK), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Travis Muller

Northern Districts

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson

Wellington Firebirds

Devon Conway, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Luke Georgeson, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (WK), Finn Allen (WK), Michael Bracewell (WK), Tom Blundell (WK), Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Peter Younghusband

