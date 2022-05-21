Pondicherry T10 2022: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

After successfully hosting a T20 league, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry has now turned its attention to the Pondicherry T10 tournament. The event got underway on Thursday, May 19, with eight different teams.

The participating teams are the Eagles, Smashers, Avengers, Patriots, Titans, Warriors, Royals, and Kings. The Siechem CAP Ground in Pondicherry will host all the matches of the tournament.

A total of 56 league games will be played, with the top two teams making it to the grand finale.

Pondicherry T10 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 19, Thursday

Eagles vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Avengers vs Patriots, 11:00 AM

Titans vs Warriors, 1:30 PM

May 20, Friday

Royals vs Kings, 8:30 AM

Patriots vs Warriors, 11:00 AM

Avengers vs Kings, 1:30 PM

May 21, Saturday

Eagles vs Titans, 8:30 AM

Royals vs Smashers, 11:00 AM

Kings vs Warriors, 1:30 PM

May 22, Sunday

Avengers vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Eagles vs Royals, 11:00 AM

Patriots vs Titans, 1:30 PM

May 23, Monday

Avengers vs Royals, 8:30 AM

Eagles vs Patriots, 11:00 AM

Kings vs Titans, 1:30 PM

May 24, Tuesday

Smashers vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Royals vs Warriors, 11:00 AM

Smashers vs Titans, 1:30 PM

May 25, Wednesday

Kings vs Patriots, 8:30 AM

Eagles vs Avengers, 11:00 AM

Avengers vs Warriors, 1:30 PM

May 26, Thursday

Smashers vs Patriots, 8:30 AM

Royals vs Titans, 11:00 AM

Eagles vs Kings, 1:30 PM

May 27, Friday

Eagles vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Avengers vs Titans, 11:00 AM

Royals vs Patriots, 1:30 PM

May 28, Saturday

Smashers vs Kings, 8:00 PM

May 29, Sunday

Avengers vs Royals, 8:30 AM

Patriots vs Warriors, 11:00 AM

Titans vs Eagles, 1:30 PM

May 30, Monday

Smashers vs Kings, 8:30 AM

Royals vs Kings, 11:00 AM

Eagles vs Smashers, 1:30 PM

May 31, Tuesday

Avengers vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Patriots vs Titans, 11:00 AM

Warriors vs Kings, 1:30 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Avengers vs Titans, 8:30 AM

Royals vs Smashers, 11:00 AM

Eagles vs Patriots, 1:30 PM

June 2, Thursday

Eagles vs Royals, 8:30 AM

Warriors vs Smashers, 11:00 AM

Titans vs Kings, 1:30 PM

June 3, Friday

Avengers vs Patriots, 8:30 AM

Patriots vs Kings, 11:00 AM

Warriors vs Royals, 1:30 PM

June 4, Saturday

Titans vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Eagles vs Avengers, 11:00 AM

Avengers vs Kings, 1:30 PM

June 5, Sunday

Patriots vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Titans vs Royals, 11:00 AM

Warriors vs Eagles, 1:30 PM

June 6, Monday

Eagles vs Kings, 8:30 AM

Avengers vs Smashers, 11:00 AM

Titans vs Warriors, 1:30 PM

June 7, Tuesday

Patriots vs Royals, 8:30 AM

June 8, Wednesday

Final, 7:00 PM

Pondicherry T10: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

