Pondicherry T10 2022: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

After successfully hosting a T20 league, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry has now turned its attention to the Pondicherry T10 tournament. The event got underway on Thursday, May 19, with eight different teams.
The participating teams are the Eagles, Smashers, Avengers, Patriots, Titans, Warriors, Royals, and Kings. The Siechem CAP Ground in Pondicherry will host all the matches of the tournament.
A total of 56 league games will be played, with the top two teams making it to the grand finale.
Pondicherry T10 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
May 19, Thursday
Eagles vs Smashers, 8:30 AM
Avengers vs Patriots, 11:00 AM
Titans vs Warriors, 1:30 PM
May 20, Friday
Royals vs Kings, 8:30 AM
Patriots vs Warriors, 11:00 AM
Avengers vs Kings, 1:30 PM
May 21, Saturday
Eagles vs Titans, 8:30 AM
Royals vs Smashers, 11:00 AM
Kings vs Warriors, 1:30 PM
May 22, Sunday
Avengers vs Smashers, 8:30 AM
Eagles vs Royals, 11:00 AM
Patriots vs Titans, 1:30 PM
May 23, Monday
Avengers vs Royals, 8:30 AM
Eagles vs Patriots, 11:00 AM
Kings vs Titans, 1:30 PM
May 24, Tuesday
Smashers vs Warriors, 8:30 AM
Royals vs Warriors, 11:00 AM
Smashers vs Titans, 1:30 PM
May 25, Wednesday
Kings vs Patriots, 8:30 AM
Eagles vs Avengers, 11:00 AM
Avengers vs Warriors, 1:30 PM
May 26, Thursday
Smashers vs Patriots, 8:30 AM
Royals vs Titans, 11:00 AM
Eagles vs Kings, 1:30 PM
May 27, Friday
Eagles vs Warriors, 8:30 AM
Avengers vs Titans, 11:00 AM
Royals vs Patriots, 1:30 PM
May 28, Saturday
Smashers vs Kings, 8:00 PM
May 29, Sunday
Avengers vs Royals, 8:30 AM
Patriots vs Warriors, 11:00 AM
Titans vs Eagles, 1:30 PM
May 30, Monday
Smashers vs Kings, 8:30 AM
Royals vs Kings, 11:00 AM
Eagles vs Smashers, 1:30 PM
May 31, Tuesday
Avengers vs Warriors, 8:30 AM
Patriots vs Titans, 11:00 AM
Warriors vs Kings, 1:30 PM
June 1, Wednesday
Avengers vs Titans, 8:30 AM
Royals vs Smashers, 11:00 AM
Eagles vs Patriots, 1:30 PM
June 2, Thursday
Eagles vs Royals, 8:30 AM
Warriors vs Smashers, 11:00 AM
Titans vs Kings, 1:30 PM
June 3, Friday
Avengers vs Patriots, 8:30 AM
Patriots vs Kings, 11:00 AM
Warriors vs Royals, 1:30 PM
June 4, Saturday
Titans vs Smashers, 8:30 AM
Eagles vs Avengers, 11:00 AM
Avengers vs Kings, 1:30 PM
June 5, Sunday
Patriots vs Smashers, 8:30 AM
Titans vs Royals, 11:00 AM
Warriors vs Eagles, 1:30 PM
June 6, Monday
Eagles vs Kings, 8:30 AM
Avengers vs Smashers, 11:00 AM
Titans vs Warriors, 1:30 PM
June 7, Tuesday
Patriots vs Royals, 8:30 AM
June 8, Wednesday
Final, 7:00 PM
Pondicherry T10: Live Streaming Details
The FanCode app and website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.