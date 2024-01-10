Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 18 (Updated) ft. Shiva Satish Varma and K Kishore Kumar

Weather continued to shine on Pondicherry T20 tournament as the 17th and 18th game went ahead without a hitch. Pondicherry South XI and Yanam XI managed to win their respective matches and climb up in the points table.

PSXI skittled the Mahe XI for just 59 runs in 14.1 overs thanks to Karan Kannan’s 3/3 and then chased down the target of 60 runs in just 9.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

In the other game of the day, Yanam XI posted 136 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs thanks to Kaladi Nagar Babu’s valuable 61 and key contributions from K Sunil Kumar (26) and K Shiva Satish Varma (34).

In the chase, Pondicherry West XI lost wickets at regular intervals and were struggling at 40/6 at one stage. But then the lower order fought hard to take them close to eventually lose by just 13 runs. PWXI reached 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. K Kishore Kumar was brilliant, picking up three wickets.

Let us now have a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers so far:

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 5 5 - 187 88 149 37.4 125.5 - 2 20 6 2 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 4 4 - 99 43 76 24.75 130.26 - - 18 1 3 Shiva Satish Varma 5 5 - 86 34 73 17.2 117.81 - - 1 7 4 Vijeesh MM 5 4 - 85 43 93 21.25 91.4 - - 4 4 5 K Sunil Kumar 4 4 - 82 27 98 20.5 83.67 - - 5 - 6 Jayaprakash Manikandan 2 2 - 77 42 56 38.5 137.5 - - 4 3 7 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 4 4 - 75 58 66 18.75 113.64 - 1 5 2 8 Saju Chothan 5 4 - 74 32 85 18.5 87.06 - - 5 1 9 Logesh P 3 3 - 71 30 63 23.67 112.7 - - 5 4 10 Srajan Khare 1 1 1 69 69 57 - 121.05 - 1 6 1

Kaladi Nagar Babu strengthened his top spot with a 61-run knock in the last game and has amassed 187 runs in five matches so far. Sivamurugan M continues to be at second position, having scored 99 runs so far, while Shiva Satish Varma has jumped to third place after his 34 helped Yanam XI post a formidable total on the board.

Vijeesh MM and K Sunil Kumar are at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively Logesh P and Saju Chothan have also entered the top 10 list highest-scorers list this season after decent contributions with the bat.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 4 4 16 - 92 9 5/21 10.22 5.75 10.67 - 1 2 K Kishore Kumar 5 5 17 - 127 9 3/32 14.11 7.47 11.33 - - 3 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 4 4 14.1 - 67 8 4/11 8.38 4.73 10.63 1 - 4 Harshith S 3 3 12 - 49 7 3/14 7 4.08 10.29 - - 5 Karan Kannan 4 4 14.1 - 78 7 3/3 11.14 5.51 12.14 - - 6 Vijith A 5 5 12 - 67 7 4/23 9.57 5.58 10.29 1 - 7 S Rajaram 4 3 8.5 - 44 6 3/14 7.33 4.98 8.83 - - 8 Naryanlal 3 3 9 - 55 6 4/9 9.17 6.11 9 1 - 9 Siva Raju 5 4 14 - 91 6 2/18 15.17 6.5 14 - - 10 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 5 5 18.1 - 120 6 3/16 20 6.61 18.17 - -

K Kishore Kumar now has the joint-most wickets alongside Rajakavi Rajagopal with both having picked nine wickets each. Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan is next with eight scalps to his name, while the next three bowlers - Harshith S, Karan Kannan and Vijith A have accounted for seven scalps each.

The remaining four bowlers in the top 10 - S Rajaram, Narayanlal, Siva Raju and Malladi Sarma have picked up six wickets each and will be keen to climb up the ladder in the upcoming matches.

