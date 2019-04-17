Ponting surprised at 'X-factor' Pant's exclusion

Ricky Ponting. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is surprised that Rishabh Pant missed the bus to the World Cup in England and Wales, but adds it will be the perfect opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent for DC in the Indian Premier League.

"I had a quick chat with him on Monday night. He seems to have taken it well. Would obviously be disappointed but he has to remember he is very young and has potential to play three or four World Cups.

"Should be a positive thing for DC as he can be the best player for Delhi. He won us one game single-handedly in Mumbai and am sure he will win more games.

"I don't know what went into selection criteria, not my business. I don't think he is impatient. I think he sums up situations very well. I know he is a very talented and determined player. You might see a different player in the back half.

"I was surprised when he was left out. I thought he would be in the XI. He could have been the X-factor for India against some of the other teams," he pointed.

"Am sure they have good reasons to pick the squad they have. I will be surprised if he doesn't play three more World Cups."

Having won three games on the trot outside home, Delhi returns to Kotla. And Ponting is confident of a good show against Mumbai Indians.

"It shouldn't be any more difficult than for Mumbai. We expect it to be slow and low. We are prepared. Thought it will play a bit better than last game. Hopefully we can play better.

"We have to win the four games here. No team has qualified yet and we are the same. We need to do well. We have played 3 games, won one and lost two.

"Some of the other teams also have issues with their home grounds. You have to play well on a given day. We know what the conditions are going to be like. We are going to be hard to beat from here on," he said.