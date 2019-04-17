×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ponting surprised at 'X-factor' Pant's exclusion

IANS
NEWS
News
53   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:03 IST
IANS Image
Ricky Ponting. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is surprised that Rishabh Pant missed the bus to the World Cup in England and Wales, but adds it will be the perfect opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent for DC in the Indian Premier League.

"I had a quick chat with him on Monday night. He seems to have taken it well. Would obviously be disappointed but he has to remember he is very young and has potential to play three or four World Cups.

"Should be a positive thing for DC as he can be the best player for Delhi. He won us one game single-handedly in Mumbai and am sure he will win more games.

"I don't know what went into selection criteria, not my business. I don't think he is impatient. I think he sums up situations very well. I know he is a very talented and determined player. You might see a different player in the back half.

"I was surprised when he was left out. I thought he would be in the XI. He could have been the X-factor for India against some of the other teams," he pointed.

"Am sure they have good reasons to pick the squad they have. I will be surprised if he doesn't play three more World Cups."

Having won three games on the trot outside home, Delhi returns to Kotla. And Ponting is confident of a good show against Mumbai Indians.

"It shouldn't be any more difficult than for Mumbai. We expect it to be slow and low. We are prepared. Thought it will play a bit better than last game. Hopefully we can play better.

"We have to win the four games here. No team has qualified yet and we are the same. We need to do well. We have played 3 games, won one and lost two.

"Some of the other teams also have issues with their home grounds. You have to play well on a given day. We know what the conditions are going to be like. We are going to be hard to beat from here on," he said.

Advertisement
Pitch surprised us, was by far the worst: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Pant needs to play more responsibly: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Gavaskar surprised at Pant not being in WC squad
RELATED STORY
Me and Sourav have got similar ideas: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Dhawan praises Ganguly, Ponting for Delhi's success
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Indian squad selection sounds like a mixed bag of balance and lost opportunity
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Be it Tests or T20s, never stopped flighting the ball, says Amit Mishra
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India's possible middle order combinations
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting lashes out at Sydney crowd for booing Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 selections in the Indian squad that may turn out to be blunders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 33 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us