Popular coach and former player Sanjay Dobal succumbs to COVID-19, ace cricketers mourn demise

Former Delhi club cricketer and Under-23 support staff Sanjay Dobal succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and passed away on Monday (June 29) morning, a source close to his family informed the PTI news agency.

Sanjay Dobal was 53 and is survived by his wife and two sons -- elder Siddhant, who plays first-class cricket for Rajasthan and younger Ekansh, who has made his debut for the Delhi U-23 side.

“Dobal showed symptoms and was first admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh, a week back. He had tested positive for COVID-19. However, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to a Dwarka hospital with better facilities. He was given plasma but treatment didn’t work,” a DDCA official in the know of things told PTI.

A familiar figure at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sanjay Dobal was popular among well-known Delhi cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mithun Manhas. He also played for the famous Sonnet Cricket Club and was coached by Tarak Sinha, who has also coached the likes of current Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

“He was always there for any cricketer travelling out of Delhi. A very jovial man, he went out of the way to help cricketers travel in comfort,” said long-time associate and former Delhi captain and coach KP Bhaskar was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

In fact, Gautam Gambhir and Mithun Manhas had appealed through Twitter for plasma donors and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey had arranged for donor. While he didn’t play in the Ranji Trophy, Sanjay Dobal was associated with coaching junior cricketers after his playing days with formidable office-side Air India was over.

Former India paceman RP Singh has tweeted his condolence for Sanjay Dobal.

“Sad to hear about the unfortunate demise of #SanjayDobal who succumbed to covid 19. I never played with the former Delhi all-rounder but he was such a gem of a person. Used to meet up regularly at Delhi airport. Very helpful. RIP. Om Shanti,” RP Singh tweeted

Sad to hear about the unfortunate demise of #SanjayDobal who succumbed to covid 19. I never played with the former Delhi all-rounder but he was such a gem of a person. Used to meet up regularly at Delhi airport. Very helpful. RIP .Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/IRzVt0obF6 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 29, 2020

The India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) southpaw wrote, “He was always a part of our family at Air India, really sad to hear about the passing away of Sanjay Dhobal. Heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace... Om Shanti”

He was always a part of our family at Air India, really sad to hear about the passing away of Sanjay Dhobal. Heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace... Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cJUzJPknfA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 29, 2020

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also remembered Sanjay Dobal. “Shocked and saddened. Lost an important member of our cricket fraternity today. Sanjay Dobhal bhai (53) is no more. There isn’t a cricketer in this country who he didn’t help...and did it with a smile. Always. Went away too soon...may your soul R.I.P. #Covid_19,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Shocked and saddened. Lost an importat member of our cricket fraternity today. Sanjay Dobhal bhai (53) is no more. There isn’t a cricketer in this country who he didn’t help...and did it with a smile. Always. Went away too soon...may your soul R.I.P. #Covid_19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2020

Sanjay Dobal was also the local manager for India versus England women’s Test at Jamia in the last decade. Former acting BCCI president CK Khanna, Delhi stalwarts Madan Lal and Mithun Manhas offered their condolences.