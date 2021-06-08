Pakistan Super League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Pakistan Super League will resume on June 9 in the UAE after the season was halted midway due to a few players in the bio-bubble testing positive for COVID-19.
The remaining group stage matches and knockouts will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. All six teams have made several changes to their squads as many players didn't agree to join their respective teams due to the pandemic, while a few others opted to play in the T20 Blast.
Karachi Kings are placed atop the Pakistan Super League standings with six points from five games. Peshawar Zalmi too have six points from five matches but trail the Kings in the net run rate.
Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars currently occupy the 3rd and 4th positions respectively, with six points each from four matches. Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have won only one game each and are placed in the 5th and 6th spots, respectively.
The first match in the second half of the league will see Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST.
During the doubleheaders, the first match will start at 6:30 PM with the second game of the day to be played at 11:30 PM IST. A total of five doubleheaders are scheduled to take place in the second half of the league phase.
The playoff matches of the Pakistan Super League will be played on June 21 & 22 with the summit clash slated for June 24.
Pakistan Super League 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
June 9, Wednesday
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at 9:30 PM
June 10, Thursday
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM
June 11, Friday
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM
June 12, Saturday
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi at 9:30 PM
June 13, Sunday
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at 11:30 PM
June 14, Monday
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at 9:30 PM
June 15, Tuesday
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM
June 16, Wednesday
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM
June 17, Thursday
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM
June 18, Friday
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM
June 19, Saturday
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM
June 21, Monday
Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM
Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM
June 22, Tuesday
Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM
June 24, Thursday
Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM
Pakistan Super League 2021: Live Streaming Details
All matches of the Pakistan Super League will be streamed live on SonyLIV for fans in India.
Pakistan Super League 2021: Squads
Islamabad United
Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer
Karachi Kings
Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik
Lahore Qalandars
Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem
Peshawar Zalmi
Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif
Quetta Gladiators
Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan
