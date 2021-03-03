PSL 2021 Match 14: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators | Preview, playing XIs, venue and live-stream details

Two early strugglers, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans will compete in Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

It will be the fifth PSL 2021 game for both teams. Multan Sultans have collected only 2 points from four outings while Quetta Gladiators are yet to open their account this season.

Since topping the points table last season, Multan Sultans have lost five out of their six PSL games. They suffered defeats in their opening two fixtures of PSL 2021 before overhauling the in-form Lahore Qalandars.

Mohammad Rizwan has been their most prolific run-getter this season. He has scores of 71, 41, 76, and 43 runs in the four matches that the Multan Sultans have played in PSL 2021.

Their top-order is loaded with heavy ball-strikers like Chris Lynn and James Vince. Lynn showed glimpses of his destructive hitting in a losing cause against Karachi Kings and will look to continue it for the rest of the PSL 2021.

The fast-bowling prodigy, Shahnawaz Dhani has been the pick of the bowlers for the Sultans, scalping 6 wickets in 3 matches. He has been well supported by Carlos Brathwaite and Usman Qadir.

Multan Sultans Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Chris Gayle's departure has impacted the Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators to have got off to a dreadful start in PSL 2021. They have lost all four times they have taken the field.

The Gladiators have been impacted by the unavailability of Chris Gayle, who is currently on national duty. The 41-year-old Jamaican started his PSL 2021 stint impressively, amassing 107 runs in two matches before flying off to the Caribbean. Since his departure, Quetta Gladiators have struggled to find stability at the top of the order.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Gladiators' skipper, has been in sublime form. He has collected 176 runs in the last three PSL 2021 matches but has barely got support from the rest of the batsmen in the middle and lower orders.

The premier South African fast-bowler, Dale Steyn registered a decent comeback in the game against Islamabad United after going for plenty in his first PSL 2021 outing. Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood have taken 4 wickets each so far and will be eager to play supporting roles for Dale Steyn.

Quetta Gladiators desperately need a boost in morale and perhaps a change of luck as far as the coin toss is concerned. They have batted first in all four losing causes and the toss will thus once again be crucial.

Quetta Gladiators Probable XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Where to watch PSL 2021 in India?

All PSL 2021 matches will be broadcast by the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch the PSL 2021 live-stream on SonyLIV.

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.