PSL 2021 Match 15: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Two of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL 2021) in-form teams take on each other on Thursday. Both Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have lost just one game all season, and are in the top three of the PSL 2021 table at the time of writing.

Lahore Qalandars have been impressive all season. They bounced back from the surprising defeat against Multan Sultans by beating Karachi Kings by six wickets in their last game.

Shaheen Afridi’s mesmerizing spell restricted the Kings to 186/9. After some initial hiccups where they were 33/3 at one stage, Lahore Qalandars held their nerve and chased down the target with four balls to spare. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 83, and Ben Dunk’s 57* saw Sohail Akhtar’s men over the line.

Shaheen Afridi has been on song in the 2021 PSL, picking up nine wickets in four games. Although they have suffered a setback with Rashid Khan’s injury, Qalandars have enough quality players in their ranks to make up for the Afghan’s absence.

With Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and Ben Dunk coming up with useful contributions in the first few games, Lahore Qalandars look set for a successful PSL 2021.

Islamabad United didn’t let the COVID-19 scare impact them in their last game. Although the game got postponed by a day, they still ended up on the winning side.

Faheem Ashraf’s stellar showing with the ball saw him end with figures of 3/11. With support from Hasan Ali, they kept Quetta Gladiators quiet in the first innings. Paul Stirling’s blitzkrieg (56 of 33 balls) at the top made the 157 target look like a breeze, as they wrapped up the chase in 17 overs.

Islamabad United will be buoyed by how batsmen not named Alex Hales contributed to the win. The top-order English star is Islamabad United’s highest scorer with 139 in PSL 2021, and the next best batsman is Hussain Talat with just 75. They will hope their batting clicks against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday.

With both teams in good touch, the PSL 2021 encounter is an unmissable fixture. Matchups like Alex Hales vs Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf vs Mohammad Hafeez will make this one a treat to watch.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Details

Date: March 4, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 PM Local Time

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Weather Report

The average temperature at the start of the game is predicted to be around 27 degrees Celsius. Expect it to get cooler as the game goes on. Clear skies accompany a minute chance of rain (less than 10%), with humidity levels high throughout.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

Dew in the second innings has made chasing a no-brainer during PSL 2021. Expect the captain winning the toss to bowl first again. The average score on the pitch has come down to 163 in recent games.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir (wk), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars come into the PSL 2021 game with four days of rest. The mini-break, combined with their team firing on all cylinders, makes them favorites for this game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV