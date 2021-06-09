PSL 2021 Match 17: Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, and live streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in Match 17 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the second match of a double-header.

Both Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars did reasonably well in the first leg of the T20 tournament in Pakistan before the event was suspended after the bio-bubble was breached.

While Peshawar Zalmi has won three of their five games in PSL 2021, Lahore Qalandars have tasted success in three of their four games.

In their last match before the event was suspended, Peshawar Zalmi went down to Karachi Kings by six wickets. They posted an impressive 188 for 5 batting first, but the bowlers failed to defend the total, as Babar Azam (77 not out) and Mohammad Nabi (67) took them on.

Lahore Qalandars also took on Karachi Kings in their previous encounter of PSL 2021, and came out on top. Set 187 to win, Lahore Qalandars romped home by six wickets as Fakhar Zaman blasted 83 from 54 while Ben Duck contributed an unbeaten 57.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Date: June 10, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 10:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

According to weather.com, although the match will begin at 10 PM local time, the temperature is still expected to be in the region of 34 degrees Celsius.

It will be cooler than the weather for the first encounter, though, and that will be some respite for the playing teams. Wind speed will be around 22 km/h.

West Indian All Rounder @FabianAllen338 was all smiles in Peshawar Zalmi's training session after joining the Zalmi Squad in Abu Dhabi ⚡#Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/MdZmFJV0xi — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 8, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has produced some good scores in T20 matches played here. While bowlers have also come into play, batters have enjoyed the conditions more. Teams have preferred chasing in Abu Dhabi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Muhammad Zaid Alam, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched with a mix of youth and experience, and hence, there isn't a favorite. Whichever team performs better on the day will win.

Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Arjun Panchadar