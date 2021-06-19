PSL 2021 Match 30: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Table-toppers Islamabad United will take on Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in their final league game of PSL 2021. Before Islamabad United, Multan Sultans are taking on Lahore Qalandars on Friday. They would want to win both their remaining games to ensure their qualification for the playoffs.

Islamabad United have secured their qualification for the next round, having won seven of their nine matches. On the other hand, Multan Sultans have four wins and four losses from eight games.

In their previous encounter, Islamabad United got the better of Peshawar Zalmi in a high-scoring game. Usman Khawaja’s scintillating hundred followed by forties from Colin Munro, Asif Ali and Brandon King, took them to a mammoth 247 for 2. Peshawar Zalmi came hard in the chase, but could only get as far as 232. The win was Islamabad United’s fourth in a row.

Multan Sultans were absolutely brilliant against Quetta Gladiators as they registered a massive 110-run win to boost their net run rate. Shan Masood starred with 73 while Johnson Charles contributed a swift 47. Imran Tahir (3/7) and Imran Khan (2/13) then rolled over Quetta Gladiators for a mere 73 runs.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Details

Date: June 19, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 10:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United weather report

Being the second match of the double header, the weather will be a little less hot at 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be on the higher side at 80% while the wind speed will be 12km/h.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United pitch report

Thursday’s double-header saw a lot of runs on offer. Peshawar Zalmi managed to reach 232 in response to Islamabad United’s 247. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars scored over 160 in their encounter. However, Noor Ahmad’s (2/19) for Karachi Kings was an indicator that bowlers are still in the game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match prediction

Undoubtedly, Islamabad United would go in with the upper hand. However, Multan Sultans would also have got a lift following their effort against Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

