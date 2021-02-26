PSL 2021 Match 9: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Karachi Kings will look to bounce back from a shock Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) defeat when they take on Multan Sultans on Saturday. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The defending champions started PSL 2021 in an emphatic fashion, beating the Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets. But everyone who thought they would find it easy in PSL 2021 was given a reality check when the Karachi Kings were stunned by Islamabad United on Wednesday.

What a great match last night #KingsFamily! Great knocks and PSL record partnership from these two gents. Well played to Halesy and congrats to @IsbUnited on a well-deserved win.



Fear not though - your #Kings will bounce back stronger pic.twitter.com/HbmBRKxKe7 — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 25, 2021

Imad Wasim’s men put up 196 on the board, with Sharjeel Khan (105) hitting PSL 2021’s maiden century. A stunning 176 run partnership between him and Babar Azam at the top took the Kings to the impressive total, which many thought would be enough for a second victory.

But Islamabad United had other ideas, pulling off the highest chase of PSL 2021. If Kings’ innings relied on heavy contributions from the top, multiple Islamabad United batsmen chipped in to chase down the target with five balls remaining.

Alex Hales’ quickfire 46 got them going, before Iftikhar Ahmed (49*) and Hussain Talat (42) played useful cameos to give Islamabad United their second PSL 2021 win.

After being shocked in the last game, the Karachi Kings will look to return to winning ways against Multan Sultans.

At the time of writing, Multan Sultans are yet to win a PSL 2021 game. They have lost their first two games, failing to defend the score put up by the side’s batsmen. Despite their indifferent start, skipper Mohammed Rizwan looks in great touch, and even James Vince joined the party in their last game.

The Multan Sultans' bowling seems to be a worry, with Sohail Tanvir conceding 11.14 runs an over without picking up a wicket across the first two PSL 2021 games. Other bowlers have lacked consistency, failing to step up in crucial moments.

They have their task cut out when they come up against the Karachi Kings. With Kings boasting of a strong batting line up, how Multan Sultans bowlers fare against their batsmen may decide the game's outcome.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Date: February 27, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 2:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM Local Time

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Weather Report

Temperatures will be slightly higher considering it is a day game. The average temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius. But with clear skies and lower levels of humidity, fans will be able to enjoy the game without any interruptions.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The pitch has started to favour the batsmen recently, with batters finding it easy to score runs once they get settled. The average score on the wicket is 172. The trend of chasing teams winning PSL 2021 games continues, with a team batting first yet to win a game this season.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke(wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Karachi Kings will be aiming to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. Their all-star batting line-up may be too much for Multan Sultans. Expect the Kings to get their second PSL 2021 win.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV