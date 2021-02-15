PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan appointed as Multan Sultans' captain

Multan Sultans have appointed Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan as their skipper ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Mohammad Rizwan replaces Shan Masood, who led the Multan Sultans in the previous edition of the PSL. The announcement was made through an official statement by the Multan Sultans on their social media handles.

Official Announcement: Multan Sultans announces Mohammad Rizwan as captain of the franchise for #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/dIFD3TKaub — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2021

“The Multan Sultans management is pleased to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of the franchise for the HBL PSL 6. The wicketkeeper-batsman is presently the first-choice wicketkeeper for Pakistan and is also the vice-captain of the National Test team,” the statement read.

Multan Sultan's owner, Alamgir Tareen Khan, commended Mohammad Rizwan's batting prowess and leadership qualities.

He stated that the wicket-keeper batsman is amongst the best in the world and that they are excited to hand him the reins of the team.

“Mohammad Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the domestic tournaments. He is presently the very best in the world in his position and we are excited to have him lead our team for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)," Khan said.

Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently in the form of his life, said he hopes to repay the trust Multan Sultans have shown in his leadership capability.

He added that he is looking forward to seeking advice from senior Pakistani players who are part of the franchise and build on their previous year's PSL campaign.

“I look forward to leading the Multan Sultans team for the upcoming season. I have understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season and am looking forward to playing my part this year. Multan Sultans had a successful HBL PSL 5 and we will aspire to go even better this time around especially with senior Pakistani players such as Shahid Afridi, Shan Masood and Sohail Tanveer to look up to," Rizwan said.

PSL 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 20. All the matches will be held in Karachi and Lahore.

