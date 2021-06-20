PSL 2021 Qualifier: Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, and live streaming details

Islamabad United, table-toppers of the PSL 2021 league stage, will take on second-placed Multan Sultans in the Qualifier on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad United go in having won eight out of their 10 matches and the last five in a row. In contrast, after struggling in the Karachi leg, Multan Sultans won four out of their last five matches in Abu Dhabi to secure a top-two finish.

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, in fact, faced each other in their last league match. Islamabad United brought an end to Multan Sultans’ four-match winning streak, clinching victory by four wickets.

Mohammad Wasim Jr’s brilliant bowling effort of 4 for 31 restricted Multan Sultans to 149, despite Shan Masood’s 59.

Even though Islamabad United had rested a number of their key players for the match, they still managed to get home. Skipper Shadab Khan top-scored with 35, while Hussain Talat contributed 34.

Islamabad United will thus take a lot of confidence going into the Qualifier against Multan Sultans.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans Match Details

Date: June 21, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 5:00 PM LOCAL/ 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans Weather Report

The players will have to deal with a hot and, possibly energy-sapping evening, as the temperature when the Qualifier begins is predicted to be 39 degrees Celsius.

This is not expected to change much as the game progresses. Humidity will be around 44% to 49%, while the wind speed will be between 15-18 km/h.

Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans Pitch Report

There has been something for everyone in the Abu Dhabi surface. Batters who have applied themselves have got runs, spinners who have been smart have been rewarded, and pacers, too, have got a few wickets.

Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Islamabad United will have the upper hand in the Qualifier, having beaten Multan Sultans in their last match despite resting their key players. Islamabad United had also defeated Multan Sultans in Karachi by three wickets.

Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Arjun Panchadar